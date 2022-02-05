Congratulations to these Franklin County students on their academic achievements.
Peter Jolley of St. Albans made the fall 2021 dean's list at Quinnipiac University. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C.
These Vermont Tech students made the fall 2021 president's list. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 4.0.
Thomas Gage of Montgomery Center in the Bachelor of Science Computer Information Technology program
Laura Boylan of Enosburg Falls in the Bachelor of Science Nursing program
Maya Belanger of Saint Albans in the Associate of Applied Science Veterinary Technology program
Margaret Tiffany of Enosburg Falls in the Associate of Applied Science Veterinary Technology program
These Vermont Tech students made the fall 2021 president's list. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of at least 3.5.
Warren Hayford of Fairfield, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Business Technology & Management +2 program.
Hunter Tabor of East Fairfield, enrolled in the Associate of Applied Science Construction Management program.
Griffin Corey of Saint Albans, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Computer Software Engineering program.
Emma Sanders of Swanton, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Dental Hygiene program.
James Eastman of Fairfax, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering Technology program.
Wesley Brown of Saint Albans, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Electromechanical Engineering Technology program.
Jessica-Lynn Trombly of East Fairfield, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Applied Business Management program.
Molly Foster of Swanton, enrolled in the Associate of Science Nursing program.
Nichole St. Hilaire of Fairfax, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Nursing program.
Derek Choate of Saint Albans, enrolled in the Certificate Paramedicine program.
Brett Johnson of Swanton, enrolled in the Certificate Paramedicine program.
Evan Stoddard of Saint Albans, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Professional Pilot Technology program.
Bethany Sanders of Swanton, enrolled in the Associate of Science Radiologic Science program.
Tricia Wright of Enosburg Falls, enrolled in the Associate of Science Radiologic Science program.
James Weishaar of Saint Albans, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Renewable Energy program.
Colin Jolley of St. Albans made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Fairfield University. In order to be placed on the dean's list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
Congratulations to the following students, who all graduated from Champlain College after the fall 2021 semester.
Carissa Stein of Enosburg Falls - Associate of Science in Accounting
Shantel Thomas of Fairfield - Associate of Science in Accounting
Michael Olio of Richford - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Bryon Burzynski of Saint Albans - MBA in Master of Business Administration
Alexis Taft of Saint Albans - Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Rebecca Greenough of Sheldon - Bachelor of Science in Business Management
Kelsey MacArt of Sheldon - MBA in Master of Business Administration
Justin Hackett of Swanton - Associate of Science in Business Management
Krista Stucke of Swanton - MED in Master of Education in Early Childhood Education
Lindsay Marcroft-Hunt of Saint Albans - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
