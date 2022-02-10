The following students have been named to the Champlain College trustees' list for the fall 2021 semester. Students on the trustees' list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.
William Esancy of Saint Albans - Game Design major
Ashley Jacobson of Saint Albans - Communication major
Katie Verriotto of Saint Albans - Marketing and Communication major
The following students have been named to the Champlain College president's list for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2021 semester.
Michael Kirkpatrick of Fairfax - Game Programming major
Lindsay Marcroft-Hunt of Saint Albans - Business Administration major
Mason Mashtare of Saint Albans - Filmmaking major
Sarah Sherman of Saint Albans - Integrative Professional Studies major
Annika White of Swanton - Business Management major
The following students have been named to the Champlain College dean's list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2021 semester.
Kayla Bailey of Georgia - Marketing major
Jada Biggs of Saint Albans - Social Work major
Cassandra Bittner of Saint Albans - Graphic Design & Digital Media major
Megan Buckley of Saint Albans - Filmmaking major
Justin Hackett of Swanton - Business Management major
Michael Olio of Richford - Business Administration major
Duane Owen of Saint Albans - Computer and Information Systems major
Michelle Phelps of Saint Albans - Business Management major
Christian Roby of Fairfield - Game Design major
Haley Seymour of Saint Albans - Professional Writing major
Luke Tatro of Swanton - Computer Science and Innovation major
Hunter Tether of Saint Albans - Game Art and Animation major
Keegan Streeter, class of 2024, from East Fairfield, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Bryant University.
Evelio Reyes Hernandez from Swanton has graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology and received cum laude distinction for a GPA between 3.5 and 3.699 at Park University in the fall 2021 semester.
