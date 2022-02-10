Academic Achievement

  • The following students have been named to the Champlain College trustees' list for the fall 2021 semester. Students on the trustees' list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

    • William Esancy of Saint Albans - Game Design major

    • Ashley Jacobson of Saint Albans - Communication major

    • Katie Verriotto of Saint Albans - Marketing and Communication major

  • The following students have been named to the Champlain College president's list for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2021 semester.

    • Michael Kirkpatrick of Fairfax - Game Programming major

    • Lindsay Marcroft-Hunt of Saint Albans - Business Administration major

    • Mason Mashtare of Saint Albans - Filmmaking major

    • Sarah Sherman of Saint Albans - Integrative Professional Studies major

    • Annika White of Swanton - Business Management major

  • The following students have been named to the Champlain College dean's list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2021 semester.

    • Kayla Bailey of Georgia - Marketing major

    • Jada Biggs of Saint Albans - Social Work major

    • Cassandra Bittner of Saint Albans - Graphic Design & Digital Media major

    • Megan Buckley of Saint Albans - Filmmaking major

    • Justin Hackett of Swanton - Business Management major

    • Michael Olio of Richford - Business Administration major

    • Duane Owen of Saint Albans - Computer and Information Systems major

    • Michelle Phelps of Saint Albans - Business Management major

    • Christian Roby of Fairfield - Game Design major

    • Haley Seymour of Saint Albans - Professional Writing major

    • Luke Tatro of Swanton - Computer Science and Innovation major

    • Hunter Tether of Saint Albans - Game Art and Animation major

  • Keegan Streeter, class of 2024, from East Fairfield, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Bryant University.

  • Evelio Reyes Hernandez from Swanton has graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology and received cum laude distinction for a GPA between 3.5 and 3.699 at Park University in the fall 2021 semester.

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

