ST. ALABNS — The Class of 2021 graduated from Bellows Free Academy earlier this month and is now enjoying summertime before they head off on their next adventure.
Don Whipple Photography has shared photographs of every graduate of the 2021 class with The Messenger. Based on the number of graduates in the class, we are featuring two galleries that showcase all of the graduates. In an effort to make sure that you can click through each gallery quickly, we are featuring the first gallery that has 170 photos below and a link to the second one that has 162 photos.