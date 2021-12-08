ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy is about to become the whirling flourish of the area’s arts. Dance, strings, canvas and costumes will come together to transform the building into the stage the region has never seen, and yet always dreamed of.
The first annual BFA Arts Night will debut on Dec. 9, and all are invited to see the canvases, performances, quartets and solos that the school and its partners across the region have composed. It is an opportunity to see firsthand the portfolios of talented artists without having to pay for tickets.
Picture this: chamber singers, choir, string quartets and previews from Tony-Award winning musicals. Students participating in band, chorus, chamber singers, the “Into The Woods” musical cast and the art club will present performances and exhibitions from 4-8 p.m. at locations throughout the school. The event is free and open to the public, and masks are required at all events.
And there’s even the opportunity for others to learn: BFA’s drama teacher Susan Palmer said the evening will kick off with workshops, including an improvisation workshop that will be hosted in a fun and accepting environment. It will involve games and encourage creativity.
“It’s a way of showing we are still here and still happening,” Palmer said.
Ideally, in the coming years the event will attract participants from other schools to fully transform the entire school into an even bigger arts extravaganza. Palmer said she envisions pop-up buskers on the hallways, small bands and inspiring displays of young passion for the arts letting loose and showing their community how the arts thrive in their towns.
Editor's Note: Adelyn Collin, editor at the Mercury, BFA-St. Albans’ student newspaper, contributed reporting.
