Taylor Park had an unusual crowd gathered around the fountain on Tuesday: Bellows Free Academy’s senior class decided to take over, commemorating their class of 2021 yearbook signing with pizza in the park.
BFA Principal Brett Blanchard joins his senior class for pizza and soda in the park to sign yearbooks.
Kate Barcellos
The gathering was especially sweet because the long tumultuous year had separated many BFA seniors from their friends for over a year.
“I know a lot of kids who had a really hard time,” said senior Helen Simmons.
“This year sucked,” Alyssa Thomas said.
Donated stacks of Domino’s pizza, crates of free soda and dozens of bags of Skittles candy covered collapsible tables in Taylor Park to celebrate the seniors’ final days before graduation, a welcome respite from within the walls of BFA.
Seniors traded yearbooks with one another and used trees, benches and even each others’ backs to sign messages of love, jokes and final send-offs to their fellow classmates while music played in the background and names were called to receive surprise raffle prizes.
While it may have been a year of hardship, it seems the spirit of BFA lived on in the hearts of her students who would always remember the school as their home.
