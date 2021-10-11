ST. ALBANS — The bright green and yellow walls of Bellows Free Academy’s cafeteria were retired as new improvements took over the space. Shades of grey and neutrals now make the space feel bigger and fresher.
The remodel was done over the summer, while the students were away, and the new seating followed during the second week of school. Options for seating now include booths, high chairs and contained tables so peers can talk in a close setting.
Inspiration for the remodel came from BFA principal Brett Blanchard, who knows lunch is an important time for students.
“When I walked in there, for me, it looked like a disrespectful environment [in] which high school kids were being treated like elementary kids,” he said.
The remodeling of the cafeteria was a team effort. Blanchard said students Lydia Hodgemen (‘22), Kate Reilly (‘22), Taylor Reyome (‘22), Maya Frost (‘23), Rachel Ledoux (‘24), Penelope Noza (’24) and BFA facilities manager Len Smith helped with the interior design of the cafeteria, alongside Pete Symula, BFA’s woodshop teacher, who completed the paint job.
The company Exterus met with Blanchard and reviewed the space. They collaborated on the floor plan and blueprints for the remodel.
BFA students say the new cafeteria has opened up opportunities for better conversations and friendships to be formed.
“[The cafeteria] provides students with a more welcoming environment and place to converse with friends,” Georgia Casavant (22’) said.
“[The cafeteria] was a good investment on the school’s part,” Michel Telfer (22’) said. “The new cafe has, and will be, largely appreciated by old and new students.”
Since it is important to treat high school students like the young adults they will become, Blanchard follows the rule: “Show respect, get respect.”
