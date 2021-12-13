ST. ALBANS — For the first time in Bellows Free Academy’s history, the arts department hosted Arts Night on Dec. 9.
Dee Christie, chair of BFA’s fine arts department, said the idea for Arts Night had been around for years. No one really did anything to bring the idea to life, until Susan Palmer, BFA’s drama teacher, revived the idea.
What is Arts Night?
“We are showcasing our different disciplines in the arts; [there is an] art show, dance performances, drama excerpts, and band and chorus are performing excerpts from their performances,” Christie said.
The fine arts department thought the event would be a great opportunity to help BFA be recognized as not just a sports school but an arts school as well.
Since this was the first time BFA had ever planned and hosted an event like this, modifying the event to fit COVID guidelines wasn’t an issue. It was planned for the first time with COVID in mind.
Palmer said that the art department wanted things kept small for this first time, but are looking into having other schools come to Arts Night in the future to give their performances and show off their art as well.
While the event was planned by the department, the workshops were planned and presented by students. In future years, Palmer said she’d love to have more students involved in the planning process.
Palmer said Arts Night was beneficial to the community.
“It creates an inspirational and celebratory evening which builds community spirit and pride in our school while offering inspiration and joy to all,” she said.
Christie agreed.
“I think Arts Night promotes goodwill, our skills, our talents and the students most importantly…having a sense of pride in what we do, and what they do; it’s all about them,” she said.
