ST. ALBANS — Students of driving age at Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans are experiencing extended wait times for required driver’s education courses.
“COVID derailed us. Driving was shut down for a period of time, and we are still trying to get caught back up,” Elijah Church, a driving instructor at BFA, told the Mercury.
If under the age of 18, to obtain a driver’s license in Vermont a valid driver’s ed course must be taken first. The need to take driver’s ed wasn’t put on hold for the period where the program was stalled and, as such, when it opened again, applications came flooding in.
Alex Carr (’24) said the wait time to take driver’s ed at BFA-St. Albans is “way too long,” and while he has signed up for the program, he won’t be able to get into the class until June 2023.
Though the backlog is extreme, it isn’t the sole reason that the driver’s ed system is struggling.
“We also had a number of [driving instructors] leave the program, leaving us with one [driving instructor],” Church said.
Leeanne Wright, director of Northwest Career and Technical Center and the supervisor of driver’s ed, said this has put the driver’s ed program in quite the predicament. Currently, there are only four classes being taught per year, each with a capacity of 25 students.
If the program wishes to get through the backlog of the 142 applicants on the current timeline, this puts the end of the queue somewhere in the summer of 2024.
“We are well aware that this can be frustrating for students who are waiting, and we look forward to a time when we can get more drivers and increase our capacity,” Church said.
The situation in driver’s ed might look grim; however, Church said BFA is trying to hire more drivers or even a full-time driver’s ed teacher.
“It is extremely difficult to find a full-time driver’s education teacher at this time as there is a shortage in the state,” Church said.
BFA is trying hard to return the driver’s ed system to its previous capabilities; however, as it currently stands the only thing that the school, and students, can do is wait for the situation to improve.
A version of this story first appeared in the Mercury, the student-run newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Andrew Weinstein is a BFA student and Mercury contributor.
