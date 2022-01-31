ST. ALBANS — The sun had barely been up for an hour on Thursday when I walked into the culinary arts lab at Northwest Career and Technical Center to find Adam Monette deboning a fish.
In a few minutes, his Culinary I students would arrive for class, so he was utilizing this rare moment of alone time to make sardine rillette. On the prep table in front of him, the dough for several loaves of Country French bread was also rising, and the mixture for a country pâté was resting in a mixing bowl.
As we talked, he barely seemed to look down at the fish in his hands, deftly removing the meat from the bones without breaking eye contact with me.
A few months ago, Adam Monette was perhaps only known by few outside of St. Albans, where he’s lived and taught for about the last decade. But today, after the television beamed him and his culinary creations into living rooms, he’s a household name in Franklin County.
In December, Monette won Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship, an eight-episode reality competition series that sets 12 of the nation’s best bakers against each other for $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine.
Over the course of the competition, I interviewed Monette twice over the phone. He graciously took my calls between classes at NWCTC, and I always had more questions than time allowed.
An avid home cook, I (perhaps selfishly) wanted to know the finer details of his culinary career and what he sees himself doing next (Answer: “I wouldn’t say no to more TV. I’d do it for a quarter of what Bobby Flay would ask for.”)
Where does he go when he wants a good croissant? (Montreal) And what cookbook does he turn to for inspiration? (“French Pâtisserie” by the chefs at Ferrandi Paris).
I also wanted a behind the scenes look at who he is everyday — without the television cameras. Fortunately, my job often allows me the opportunity to get the answers to these questions.
On Thursday, when a group of 10 high school sophomores entered the culinary arts lab’s adjoining classroom, I took a seat off to the side. I studied the “Encyclopedia of Pasta” poster on the wall as I balanced my notebook on my knee. Monette soon appeared behind his desk, immediately grabbing the room’s attention.
In the classroom with Adam
What might surprise people, Monette said, is that despite receiving formal training in pastry and appearing on a popular baking competition, he doesn’t get many opportunities in the classroom to roll out pie dough or frost cakes.
The culinary arts program at NWCTC is two to three years long and open to students beginning their sophomore year. The program works in all areas of food service and restaurant management and aims to prepare students to enter the workforce or enroll in post-secondary education.
While in Culinary II and III students get to experience hands-on à la carte cooking and front of house management, in Culinary I, students start the full-year class learning basic knife skills and how to make stocks and sauces.
“It’s a lot of carrots and onions, onions and carrots,” Monette said, laughing.
The second half of the year is mostly devoted to preparing students for state-required food service manager certification exams, for which training is provided by the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe program.
On Thursday morning, Monette walked the class through various elements of food safety, including sanitation and contamination. He quizzed students on how long cold food can be left out of the refrigerator and to which temperature hot food should be reheated. He demonstrated how to carry dishes and how to set tables.
Monette was sympathetic, agreeing with students that these lessons are not the most exciting part of food service. He too would prefer to be in the kitchen.
“But they will help you put into place your best practices, which will protect you and the staff you are working with,” he said.
‘A place that’s an extension of myself’
After a morning of trucking through food safety modules, at 1:50 p.m., Monette was back in the kitchen, the students in his near-hour-long elective class circled around him.
“Can anyone tell me what herb is in here?” he asked, passing around a jar of pickled carrots.
“It tastes sweet,” one student said. “Is it mint?”
“No, but you’re close,” he said, smiling. “Is anyone getting a taste of licorice?”
Students nodded. In the corner of the room, I stood wracking my brain.
“It’s hyssop,” he said. “A perennial in the mint family. Grown right here by students last year.”
Every winter/spring semester, Monette teaches The Kitchen Garden, an elective course open to all Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans students. Participants care for the school garden and learn to cook what they grow.
On Thursday, Monette talked students through various types of preservation — like pickling, drying, curing and smoking. He opened a jar of preserved tomatoes, sliced a wedge of cheese and unwrapped a hunk of pancetta.
“I feel like the person at Costco giving out samples,” he said, laughing. "But you can't cook good food until you've tasted good food."
Just like you need a deep vocabulary to write a beautiful sentence, you need a broad palette to dine well, he said.
Cousins Lily O’Neill and Jenelle Hardy said they signed up for the class because gardening was a big part of their shared childhood.
“Our grandparents are gardeners, so we have a lot of memories of picking beets with Grandpa and making pickles with Grandma,” O’Neill said.
Hardy agreed, and added that she feels a need to expand her kitchen skills.
“We’re seniors and are going to be on our own soon, so I’d like to learn how to cook healthy foods for myself,” she said.
For Monette, working with self-motivated and genuinely interested students is one of the best parts of the job. Colby Ouellette, now his lab supervisor, was one such student. Caitlin Fortin, owner of Mother Hubbard’s Bakery and General Store, was too.
“You can tell, almost immediately, a student's trajectory,” he said.
Though building the culinary arts program at NWCTC and seeing so many of his students succeed has been rewarding, Monette said the challenge of Food Network showed him he’s capable of more.
During the summers, he returns to working in restaurants to “stay current'' on the latest food trends. This past summer, he was supposed to run the kitchen at Shore Acres in North Hero — but then Food Network called.
In recent years, he’s worked at Bistro de Margot in Burlington as well as the now-closed South End Kitchen. He also spent a summer at Red House Sweets in St. Albans, doing all of the bakery’s laminations for tarts and croissants. Many of his recipes are still used there today.
“I want a place that’s an extension of myself,” he said, admitting that he’s starting to dream about opening his own restaurant. “The problem is, I have too many interests.”
After an hour of tasting and laughing, the bell rang and students hastily reached for their backpacks. Monette and I were alone in the kitchen then, the smell of that Country French bread wafting from the oven.
“Would you like to take a loaf of bread home, Bridget?” he asked.
I thought about it for a moment, and then thought, you know what, yes. Yes I would.
The bread sat in a brown paper bag on my desk in the office for the rest of the day, torturing me with its smell. I enjoyed it later, standing up in the kitchen waiting for pasta water to boil.
