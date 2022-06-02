FRANKLIN COUNTY — The valedictory delivered by the most studious and outstanding students at the end of every school year is more than just a speech at graduation.
It is an encouragement for their fellow classmates, a well-wishing and a send off as the students depart from their close-knit school community and venture off into the world. Some will stay nearby, others will find new places to settle, but each proud graduate brings with them a sense of hometown pride wherever they go.
Though many schools are forgoing the tradition of naming a valedictorian this year, Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans selected two who happen to be lifelong friends.
Missisquoi Valley Union High School selected four high-honor students and Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax named two distinguished scholars.
BFA-St. Albans
Valedictorians: Lindsay Bernard and Lydia Hodgeman
Lindsay Barnard will be attending Harvard University in the fall and is considering majoring in biochemistry or political science. She plans to attend graduate school afterwards.
Bernard is a member of the National Honor Society and served as Student Council President. She was in the nordic ski club, on the cross country team, active in track and field, theater, band, chamber choir, Interact and the Environmental Club. She’s volunteered at the Northwestern Medical Center vaccination clinic, Powder Puff and at the St. Albans Library.
This fall, Lydia Hodgeman will be attending the University of Vermont and majoring in molecular genetics. She plans to ski for the UVM Nordic Club Team, and hopes to have a career in the medical or science field thereafter.
Hodgeman’s passion for skiing is strong, and the athlete can often be found skiing or skinning Jay, Mount Mansfield and the local woods. During the summer months, Hodgeman plays tennis and runs on the cross-country team, and during the school year she participates in Interact, NHS and the Athletic Council.
In addition to community service, Hodgeman has volunteered for coat drives, blood drives and served as a student ambassador.
Missisquoi Valley Union High School
High Honors: Nicolas Kutchukian, Emily King, Ella Partlow and Alexandra Brouillette
Swanton-born Nicolas Kutchukian is destined for Norwich University after he graduates, likely to major in mathematics. He said he’s contemplated becoming a physicist, an actuary or another profession in the mathematical fields, but for now finds passion in his music.
Kutchukian plays guitar and piano and admires metal bands like Gojira and Black Dahlia Murder, and while he’s regularly heard rocking out on his instruments, he was also found on the cross country and track and field teams, as one of the Future Business Leaders of America and a participant in the Scholar’s Bowl.
Kutchukian said the change of scenery — leaving his entire world and friends behind — will leave him missing his hometown, but that he was excited for his next adventure.
Highgate senior Emily King will be going on to Clarkson University to study mechanical engineering in the fall. While she said she intends to complete all four years of school, she’s thought about eventually joining the U.S. Air Force and becoming a military officer after she gets her degree.
While at MVU, King was known as the Thunderbirds goalie and also served on Student Council, as a member of NHS, in jazz, pep and pit band and plays in the Vermont Youth Orchestra. King plays French horn and the trumpet, and if she’s not inside doing scales she’s most often found on the hiking trails or out kayaking.
“I’ll miss seeing all of my friends,” King said of graduating. “My teachers mean a lot to me. I'd like to come back and do something for the school [someday].”
Swantonian Ella Partlow will be venturing off to the University of Vermont this fall to major in neuroscience, ideally on a track that allows her to use science to help people, she said.
But when she wasn’t in her high school lab, Partlow was usually found on the stage as a multi-award winning competitive dancer, teacher and choreographer at St. Albans’ Electrocute Dance Company. She’s self-choreographed and competed in state competitions, and said dance had largely been her life in high school.
She also plays the guitar, the clarinet in jazz band, has served on student council and is a member of both the NHS and National Arts Honors society. She also recently found a passion around physical fitness and in particular, lifting.
While she said she’d miss her friends and teachers, Partlow said she’s looking forward to seeing the world.
Highgate senior Alexandra Brouillette is headed south to Castleton University to study health sciences, with a goal of becoming a radiologist and ultrasound technician. She’s played on the soccer, basketball and softball teams at MVU, and is a member of both the NHS and student council.
Aside from her sports career, Brouillette said she loves to travel, and one of her favorite places to visit is Maine.
While she’s not sure if she’ll return to her roots in Franklin County, Brouillette said she will miss all of her friends, teachers and coworkers at Maple City Candy Company in Swanton.
BFA-Fairfax
Distinguished Graduates: Wyeth Haddock and Charlotte Wood
Fairfax-born Wyeth Haddock has attended BFA-Fairfax for his entire education. He will be attending the Honors College at the University of Connecticut where he is currently undecided, but is leaning towards a study in the medical field.
While at BFA, Haddock has been cross country team captain in the fall before his Nordic ski season takes off and is a swimmer and coach of the St. Albans Sharks swimming team in the summertime. Haddock also serves as the school’s basketball team manager and is the team captain for the school’s ultimate frisbee team come spring.
Haddock has been the BFA fall musical junior director, served as class officer and on the student council, as the emcee and producer at the Coffee House Club and is a member of the National Honors Society (NHS). He sang in the choir and chamber choir, performed in the One Act Play, served as a men’s running club coach and as an academic exhibition researcher.
In addition to playing the ukulele and being active, Haddock said he contemplates careers in the medical, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.
Fairfax native Charlotte Wood has attended the school all her life and will be taking a semester this fall to continue work as a barista at the Traveled Cup in St. Albans. In February, Wood will begin as a Middlebury College student where she has big dreams to travel abroad in Europe. She plans to major in psychology and minor in French and hopes to explore cultures and languages from throughout the world.
While at BFA-Fairfax, Wood has led the Climate Action Club and helped to establish a racial justice alliance within the school, served on the yearbook club for three years and was the president of the NHS this past year. She’s also been a member of the French club, competed on the soccer team, ran cross country, skied nordic-style and played lacrosse for the Bullets.
Outside of school, Wood can be found both in the studio and outside. She found painting and collaging to be two of her talents and greatly enjoys hiking, skiing, running, reading and listening to music.
She said she is leaning toward a career in psychology, but has an affinity for government work and is also considering government as a potential path.
