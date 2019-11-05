To begin growing — and eating — edible flowers, refer to this list of varieties deemed safe and be careful to double-check against allergies and any interactions with medications prior to use.
· Allium: These are blossoms from the allium family, which include garlic, chives and leeks. These flowers can be used to add flavor to foods.
· Basil blossoms: It may be customary to pinch off the blossoms of basil, which come in colors from white to lavender in order to stimulate growth of the leaves of the plant. However, the blossoms, which are more mild than the leaves, can be tasty as well.
· Calendula: Sometimes known as “poor man’s saffron,” this yellow flower in the marigold family can taste like saffron when it’s sautéed. · Chamomile: This plant features small, daisy-type flowers that can be used in treats and teas.
· Fennel: Just like the plant itself, the flowers of fennel have a subtle licorice flavor.
· Hibiscus: Hibiscus blooms are famously used in hibiscus tea, which is tart and cranberry-like.
· Marigolds: These tiny flowers may be used in vegetable gardens to repel animal and insect pests. Blossoms have a fresh citrus taste that can be used in cooking.
· Pansies: These vibrant early bloomers can take on a wintergreen flavor and look beautiful when glazed on cakes and other desserts.
· Roses: Beautiful to behold, rose petals can lend a subtle, fruity flavor to many different foods as well.
· Zucchini: The blossoms from this squash, which have a slightly sweet taste, can be enjoyed in many different ways.