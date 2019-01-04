Senior, Hockey

Missisquoi

Fellows’ shots created both goals, including one of her own, leading the Thunderbirds in a 2-0 Division II hockey victory at Hartford on Dec. 22. After a first Fellows-to-Brianna Parent play resulted in a goal nullified by a quick whistle, the duo teamed up for one that counted when Fellows’ shot rebounded to Parent for a 1-0 lead early in the second period. Fellows started and then finished off a power-play opportunity for Missisquoi’s second goal, first setting up a Renee Bouchard shot that sailed wide of the post. It bounced to Parent, who hit Fellows rushing toward the net for the insurance goal. The center has been a leader in two-way play and on faceoffs for the T-Birds.