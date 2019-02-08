ST. ALBANS – Mrs. Sandra G. Deslauriers, age 79, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 7, 2019, at Northwestern Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born in St. Albans, Sept.1, 1939, daughter of the late Sedrick and Maura (Sullivan) Kelley. Sandy married Edward Deslauriers Aug. 13, 1960. Mr. Deslauriers predeceased her on Oct. 18, 2011. Sandy worked for A. N. Derringer as a secretary, and most recently as a saleslady for Kinney Drugs, retiring in 2012 after 18 years. Sandy enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with her best friend Janice, going to camp in the summertime, and mostly spending time with her grandchildren. Sandy was a communicant of Holy Angels Church.

Sandy is survived by her children, Sharon Deslauriers of St. Albans, Jeffrey Deslauriers and his wife Jodi of Georgia, and Deborah Chrystler and her husband Andrew of Swanton, her five grandchildren, Todd Bressette, Kyle Deslauriers and his wife Lindsey, Cory Bedard, Morgan and Tanner Deslauriers, a great-granddaughter on the way, her brother James Michael Kelley of St. Albans, her sister-in-law Judith Kelley of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and her best friend Janice Johnson of Cape Coral, Fla. Besides her parents and husband Edward, she was predeceased by her sister Betty Finn, and brothers Lawrence Kelley and Winston “Bud” Kelley.

The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. Interment will take place this spring in the Deslauriers family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine Street, Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Sandy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.