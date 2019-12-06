Monday, Dec 09
Don’t Miss the BFA Experience Tonight
6-7:30 p.m., BFA Gym
71 S. Main, St. Albans Get a sneak peek at the school. Meet the BFA teachers and staff and enjoy good conversation and snacks. Meet other members of the 2024/2025 class. Knitting Circle
5-6:30 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join Barbara and local knitters, crocheters, and fiber artists every Monday. Participate in our charity knitting drive, or bring your own project! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Readers’ Theatre
3:30-5:30 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join Grace Kelley for some afterschool make-believe! Kids will bring their favorite books and fairytales to life through play and theatrical fun.Grades K — 6. https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Knitting Circle
3-4:30 p.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
A drop-in stitch group for knitting, crocheting or other handwork. Socialize and share ideas with other fiber artists!
Beginners Tai Chi
11 a.m.-12 p.m., Enosburgh Fire Station, 83 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg Falls
Improve balance and flexibility while reducing stress. Easy to learn with a certified teacher. Hosted by Age Well. Contact: Nilah Côté 802-285-2069 or nilah.cote@gmail.com.
Music & Movement
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children age 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to come to the Library to sing, dance and reveal their inner musician at Music and Movement time! Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Movement & Music
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children age 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to sing, dance and reveal their inner musician on Monday’s Music and Movement time. It’s a great way to meet other parents/caregivers. Infants welcome! (Check the library’s website for holiday breaks.) http://www.stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Messy Mondays
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Messy Mondays: (10:00AM-11:00AM) Children and families are invited to join us for some hands on fun during Messy Mondays. Each week we will have a new activity that allows children to get their hands dirty while expanding their mind. Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/.
Tuesday, Dec 10
Tuesday Night Book Group Special Movie Night
6:30-8 p.m., St. Albans Free Library
Join us for a special movie and book discussion night as we watch the film based on the book The Princess Bride by William Goldman. The film is PG and 98 mins. Snacks and drinks provided. Copies of the book available at the circulation desk. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Tunes on Tuesday
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Is music and movement your child’s favorite part of story hour? We’ve got the program for you. Sing, dance, make music and let your silly side show. Get your little one active in a fun way! Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/.
Paint & Tea
6-8 p.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
Paint & Tea. Join art instructor Pat Murphy in discovering the techniques of different artists each month. No experience necessary. All materials provided. Ages 16 and up.
Afterschool Game Day
3:30-5 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Play games at the library! Board games, group games, solo games — you’ll be introduced to a new one each and every week! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Vermont Genealogy Library
3-9:30 p.m., Vermont Genealogy Library, 377 Hegeman Ave, Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester
The Vermont Genealogy Library is open for research on Tuesdays 3 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit our website http://www.vtgenlib.org/ or call 802-310-9285 for more info. http://www.vtgenlib.org/ .
Pre-School Story Hour
9:30-10:30 a.m., Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
Join us for themed stories, songs, and activities for ages 0-6. No registration necessary. http://www.fairfaxvtlibrary.org.
Play Cafe
9-10:30 a.m., Sheldon Municpal Library , 1640 Main St., Sheldon
Spend time with other caregivers while children enjoy stories, music, crafts, movement and lots of play. Healthy snacks and coffee provided. Sheldon Municipal Library, smllibrarian@gmail.com, 802-933-2524.
Wednesday, Dec 11
Nerf Games — Jersey Night
5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Albans City Hall, 100 North Main Street, St. Albans
Jersey Night — Kids wear their favorite team jersey or shirt. The Nerf games program is designed for young players, from grade 2 through 8, to be able to participate in a fun team building environment with specific objectives to build skills such as strategic thinking, respect, honesty, relationship building, helping, sharing, etc in a fun game environment. Players are split on two teams and based on the game type they are asked to then work together to complete the objective of the game with their team. Roles can be formed to accomplish each of the objectives and referee’s are there during these games to help facilitate honesty and to make sure everyone is playing by the rules of the game. Please note that some weeks are themed (Jersey night, Halloween night) if your kid chooses we encourage them to dress with the theme but it is not required. ALL participants must be pre-registered. Participants please bring- Nerf Blaster (if you have one, if not we have some to provide)- Sneakers to change into and out of snowy dirty bootsWe will provide- Darts- Eye Protection- Fun Andrew, a.gratton@stalbansvt.com, 802-524-1500.10. https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29933.
Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join us in the Children’s Room for a story and related craft! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Live music: Blues Jam
6 p.m., Twiggs: An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans City Holiday Open House
5:30-7 p.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
A Library tradition, this event is fun for the whole family. Live music, cookies and cocoa, sleigh rides and Santa! (Santa visits upstairs 5:30 — 6:30 only!) Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org. Story Time
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to come to the Library for some stories and fun activities and enjoy a traditional story time. It’s a great way to meet other parents/caregivers. Infants welcome. Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
HLCC Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, PO Box 76/17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center Read, craft, and enjoy a healthy snack. Sponsored in part by The Family Center: Parent Child Center of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/. Thursday, Dec 12
IMHO Conversation Group
5:30-7 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Monthly moderated conversations about interesting (and at times difficult) topics. https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Music and Movement
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
A child is never too young to respond to music or language. Bring your toddler for an active hour centered around music, rhythm, and FUN. https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Friday, Dec 13
Live music: Tim Howard
6:30 p.m., The Old Foundry, 1 Federal Street, St. Albans
Americana
Live music: AmeriKana Blue
6 p.m., Twiggs: An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans City
Prospective Parent Luncheon
12-1 p.m., Rice Memorial High School, 99 Proctor Avenue, South Burlington
Parents with students of all ages are invited to learn more about Rice by attending our Prospective Parent Luncheon. Gain a unique perspective by dining with a Rice student while hearing from a Rice parent and various administrators. A tour and a chance to drop in on a few classes will be also be offered after lunch for anyone with time to stay. Seating is limited. To reserve your spot, RSVP by Tuesday, December 10th by emailing chapa@rmhsvt.org. Katie Chapa, chapa@rmhsvt.org, 6098626521. http://rmhsvt.org/admissions.
Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join us in the Children’s Room for a story and related craft! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Saturday, Dec 14
Winter Praise Night
6-8 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans
Bands from Georgia Plain Baptist Church, St. Paul’s UMC, and Church of the Rock along with The Smokey Newfield Project will come together for a night of worship and praise.Come at 5:00pm for a free Soup Dinner put on by Church of the Rock and St. Paul’s UMC.This will be a free event, but an offering will be taken for our local non-profits, including The Samaritan House and Martha’s Kitchen. Please bring a non-perishable food item for our local food shelf. Brad Jenkins, bjenkins3@hotmail.com, 8023709068. https://www.facebook.com/events/1443433085795823/.
MidWinter Fest
11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Groennfell Mead, 650 Industrial Park Rd, Saint Albans
The holidays are upon us at the Mead Hall! With flagons of mead, bonfires, and trenchers of all-you-can eat Viking Food, this is our biggest party of the year.Also on special for this event — hot winter warmer! A spiced mead based on an 18th century wassail recipe, brewed with cinnamon, clove, oranges, and brandy.If you make it to just one event at the new Mead Hall, this should be it. As always, there’s no charge to attend and all ages are welcome. Marinna, info@groennfell.com, 802-497-2345. https://www.facebook.com/events/1478838602271911/.
Winter Crafts
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
We will have our craft table open for you to create your own holiday decorations. Make an old-fashioned paper chain for your tree or use pre-cut shapes for the kids to decorate.
MVU’s 2nd Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Fair
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missisquoi Valley Union High School, 175 Thunderbird Dr, Swanton
This is a fundraiser event to raise money to support the MVU Drama program, which is a self funded program at the middle/high school. On Dec. 14, along with all the crafters, artisans and vendors attending, we will also have a raffle table, bake sale and lunch items available during the day. We are also providing, by donation, a babysitting room with activities/coloring and movies for kids to do while parents are shopping. Come out and support local artisans, crafters, vendors and of course the MVU Drama Program! Great time to get some last minute Christmas gifts! Remember, all proceeds from the craft/vendor fair, raffle, bake sale and lunch benefit MVU’s Drama Program. Tammy Fortin, Tammy.Fortin@mvsdschools.org, 8027825095.
Holiday Concert
7 p.m., Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church Street, St. Albans
Join local singer/songwriter Carol Ann Jones along with musicians Will Patton, Gary Spaulding, and Don Schabner for their annual holiday benefit concert at the Saint Albans Museum. It’s a great way to celebrate the season in SAM’s historic and intimate venue, overlooking the lights of Taylor Park and downtown St. Albans. “We’re pleased to be able to celebrate both community history as well as Vermont-crafted music,” said Alex Lehning, Executive Director of the Museum. “It’s a fun and cozy evening for all ages — the perfect ending to our 2019 season.” Bring your family & friends and sing-along to holiday classics as well as contemporary favorites (and be ready for a surprise or two). A portion of the proceeds will support the nonprofit mission of the Saint Albans Museum to preserve and share local history. Live music: Bob Gagnon
6:30 p.m., The Old Foundry, 1 Federal Street, St. Albans
Jazz
Live music: Wylie Shipman
6 p.m., Twiggs: An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans City
Holiday Craft for Teens — Canvas Painting
1-3 p.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Teens 12 -18 are invited to join us as we use youtube to create a holiday masterpiece. Cookies and cocoa too! Registration required: 524-1507 Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.