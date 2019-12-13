Monday, Dec 16
Gingerbread House Decorating
5-7 p.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
Gingerbread House Decorating. Bring a friend and create a graham cracker gingerbread house to take home! Fun for all ages! All materials provided.
Knitting Circle
5-6:30 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join Barbara and local knitters, crocheters, and fiber artists every Monday. Participate in our charity knitting drive, or bring your own project! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Readers’ Theatre
3:30-5:30 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join Grace Kelley for some afterschool make-believe! Kids will bring their favorite books and fairytales to life through play and theatrical fun.Grades K — 6. https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Knitting Circle
3-5:30 p.m., Sheldon Public Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
A drop-in stitch group for knitting, crocheting or other handwork. Socialize and share ideas with other fiber artists! Sheldon Library, sheldon.library@yahoo.com, 802-933-2524.
Beginners Tai Chi
11 a.m.-12 p.m., Enosburgh Fire Station, 83 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg Falls
Improve balance and flexibility while reducing stress. Easy to learn with a certified teacher. Hosted by Age Well. Contact: Nilah Côté 802-285-2069 or nilah.cote@gmail.com.
Movement & Music
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children age 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to sing, dance and reveal their inner musician on Monday’s Music and Movement time. It’s a great way to meet other parents/caregivers. Infants welcome! (Check the library’s website for holiday breaks.) http://www.stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Messy Mondays
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Children and families are invited to join us for some hands on fun during Messy Mondays. Each week we will have a new activity that allows children to get their hands dirty while expanding their mind. Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/.
Tuesday, Dec 17
Classic Reader Book Discussion
6:45-8 p.m., St. Albans Free Library
Join us as we read and discuss books consider as classics. A limited supply of books are available at the Library’s Circulation desk. Check out our website to see what we are currently reading. MaryPat Larrabee. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Afterschool Game Day
3:30-5 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Play games at the library! Board games, group games, solo games — you’ll be introduced to a new one each and every week! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Vermont Genealogy Library
3-9:30 p.m., Vermont Genealogy Library, 377 Hegeman Ave, Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester
The Vermont Genealogy Library is open for research on Tuesdays 3 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit our website http://www.vtgenlib.org/ or call 802-310-9285 for more info. http://www.vtgenlib.org/ .
Pre-School Story Hour
9:30-10:30 a.m., Fairfax Community Library, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
Join us for themed stories, songs, and activities for ages 0-6. No registration necessary. http://www.fairfaxvtlibrary.org.
Play Cafe
9-10:30 a.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
Spend time with other caregivers while children enjoy stories, music, crafts, movement and lots of play. Healthy snacks and coffee provided.
Tunes on Tuesday
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Is music and movement your child’s favorite part of story hour? We’ve got the program for you. Sing, dance, make music and let your silly side show. Get your little one active in a fun way! Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/.
Wednesday, Dec 18
Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join us in the Children’s Room for a story and related craft! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Beginners Tai Chi
10-11 a.m., Enosburgh Fire Station, 83 Sampsonville Rd, Enosburg Falls
Improve balance and flexibility while reducing stress. Easy to learn with a certified teacher. Hosted by Age Well. Contact: Nilah Côté 802-285-2069 or nilah.cote@gmail.com.
HLCC Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, PO Box 76/17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Read, craft, and enjoy a healthy snack. Sponsored in part by The Family Center: Parent Child Center of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/.
Thursday, Dec 19
Classic Movie Night
6-8 p.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
When a kindly old man is hired to play Santa at Macy’s, all goes well until it becomes known that he claims to be the real Kris Kringle. A true classic from 1947 starring Maureen O’Hara, John Payne and Edmund Gwenn. A newsreel and cartoon are shown prior to the feature. Free, along with yummy popcorn and a beverage. Call for details (96 minutes) Steven LaRosa, sflarosa@gmail.com.
Writers Medley
2-4 p.m., St. Albans Free Library
For those interested in pursuing the art of creative writing and sharing their work with peers, each month a helpful prompt is provided. Call Wanda at the Library for more information, 524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Mornings, Muffins and Mysteries
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Albans Free Library
A group reading and discussion of a wide range of mysteries. A limited supply of books are available a the Library’s Circulation Desk. Check out our website for what we will be reading. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Music and Movement
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
A child is never too young to respond to music or language. Bring your toddler for an active hour centered around music, rhythm, and FUN. https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Story Time
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to come to the Library for some stories and fun activities and enjoy a traditional story time. It’s a great way to meet other parents/caregivers. Infants welcome. Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Holiday Home Decorating Contest
4:30-7:30 p.m., Barlow Street Community Center, 39 Barlow Street, Saint Albans Join us for the 3rd Annual Holiday Decorating Contest! It’s FREE to sign up your home for a chance to win prizes!! Leave us your address and any specific directions for viewing your entry and our panel of judges will come by on Thursday, December 19th to take a look! Your decor can be crazy, classic, whimsical, natural — your imagination is the limit!Limited to the first 15 homes registered. Homes must be located in St. Albans City or Town to participate in the decorating contest.ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BE REGISTERED BEFORE DECEMBER 19th. Want to check out all the great decorating AND qualify to win $100?? Contact Andrew for more details. a.gratton@stalbansvt.com, 8025241500. https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29927. Friday, Dec 20
Live music: Andy Hoadley
6 p.m.,
Americana
Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton
Join us in the Children’s Room for a story and related craft! https://swantonlibrary.org/.
Saturday, Dec 21
Live music: Fred Brauer and George Murtie
6 p.m., Twiggs: An American Gastropub, 28 North Main Street, St. Albans City
Rock and country music.
Holiday Family String-Art Craft Day
10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Hot mulled cider, festive music and a large table full of wood blocks, string, nails, holiday templates and yes, hammers to create some truly memorable art. Relaxing fun for the whole family, though ages eight and up recommended. Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Vermont Genealogy Library
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Vermont Genealogy Library, 377 Hegeman Ave, Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester
The Vermont Genealogy Library is open for research on Tuesdays 3 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit our website http://www.vtgenlib.org/ or call 802-310-9285 for more info. http://www.vtgenlib.org
Live music: Django Soulo
6:30 p.m., The Old Foundry, 1 Federal Street, St. Albans
Jazz, folk and country
Sunday, Dec 22
4th Sunday of Advent
10:15 a.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans
The Contemporary Praise Band is leading our music and the Sunday School Program will be singing a song with the praise band! A nursery is available downstairs during worship for children birth through kindergarten. Rocking chairs have been placed in the back of the sanctuary for babies who need comforting. Personal listening devices are available. We are handicap accessible (ramp and chair lift) from the side entrance. Coffee Hour and fellowship follows each worship service. Rev. Preston Fuller, pastor.
Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hard’ack Recreation Area, 179 Congress Street, St. Albans
We’re delighted to offer horse drawn wagon/sleigh rides on the beautiful backfields at Hard’ack. The sleigh is a rustic box sleigh with hay bale seating. Each ride is about 20-30 minutes long, includes a blanket, Hot Cocoa, a little holiday magic and will take you through beautiful Vermont Scenery. Whether it’s a sleigh or wagon ride will depend upon the conditions and is at the sole discretion of the driver. Either will be a delight. Bundle up for the season and bring a blanket and your favorite hot beverage to make it a truly enjoyable event. Payment can be made on line but you must contact the office to reserve your specific ride time. Sleighs leave about every 30 minutes. 524-1500 x 266 Kelly, 268 Andrew or k.viens@stalbansvt.comIn the event that field and or trail conditions are unsafe for the horses, the driver may alter course of ride so that ride may take place on streets around Hard’ack. That decision is made the day of the ride. Rides may be canceled or re-scheduled depending on the weather that day. https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29855.