Monday, Feb 3
Knitting Circle
3-4:30 p.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
A drop-in stitch group for knitting, crocheting or other handwork. Socialize and share ideas with other fiber artists!
Music & Movement
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children age 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to come to the Library to sing, dance and reveal their inner musician at Music and Movement time! Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Messy Mondays
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Children and families are invited to join us for some hands on fun during Messy Mondays. Each week we will have a new activity that allows children to get their hands dirty while expanding their mind. Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org/.
Tuesday, Feb 4
Tunes on Tuesday
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Is music and movement your child’s favorite part of story hour? We’ve got the program for you. Sing, dance, make music and let your silly side show. Get your little one active in a fun way! Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 8028683970. https://hlccvt.org
Discover Girl Scouts
3:45-4:45 p.m., Sheldon Elementary School, 78 Poor Farm Road, Sheldon
3:30-4:30 p.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, 17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Come discover what makes Girl Scouts the leading expert on girls. Whether she’s exploring nature and the outdoors, expressing herself through art or music, designing robots or board games, or helping her community through service projects, she’ll have a blast as she earns badges in just about anything that piques her interest. Get ready, because she’s going to make the world a better place today and for the next generation. Girl Scouting provides skills today for success tomorrow. For further information, please contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org. Customer Care, customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org, 8884749686. http://www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
NAMI Family Support Group
6-7:30 p.m., Georgia Public Library, 1697 Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia
Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Vermont, program@namivt.org, 802-876-7949. http://namivt.org/support/family-support-groups/.
Vermont Genealogy Library
3-9:30 p.m., Vermont Genealogy Library, 377 Hegeman Ave, Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester
Please visit our website http://www.vtgenlib.org/ or call 802-310-9285 for more info. http://www.vtgenlib.org
Play Cafe
9-10:30 a.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon
Spend time with other caregivers while children enjoy stories, music, crafts, movement and lots of play. Healthy snacks and coffee provided. smllibrarian@gmail.com, 802-933-2524.
Wednesday, Feb 5
MVRT wayfinding plan meeting
6-8 p.m., Enosburg Emergency Services Building, 83 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg Falls
Offer feedback on wayfinding and marketing plans for the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
Voice Over Class
6:30-8:30 p.m., Barlow Street Community Center, 39 Barlow Street, Saint Albans
You don’t have to be an actor to get voice-over work, but it certainly doesn’t hurt! In this class, you’ll learn about an exciting (and not much talked about) way to work on your own terms, on your own turf, with virtually no overhead, and potentially make more money than you’ve ever made before! Brian Thon, a successful voice-over artist himself, will share his expertise and insight, give you a great overview of both the structure of the industry, and how you can be a part of it, either part-time, or full-time.
Andrew, a.gratton@stalbansvt.com, 8025241500.29. https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=24161.
Homeschool Program: Chess Club
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
All abilities welcome! (Boards provided.) Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
HLCC Story Hour
10-11 a.m., Highgate Library and Community Center, PO Box 76/17 Mill Hill Road, Highgate Center
Read, craft, and enjoy a healthy snack. Sponsored in part by The Family Center: Parent Child Center of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. Highgate Library and Community Center, librarian@highgatevt.org, 802-868-3970. https://hlccvt.org/.
Thursday, Feb 6
Teen Volunteer’s Valentine Craft
6-8 p.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Teens will be making Valentines treats to be given out to patrons of Martha’s Kitchen on Valentine’s Day! Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Story Time
10:30-11:30 a.m., St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Lane, St. Albans
Children 0-6 and their caregivers are invited to come to the Library for some stories and fun activities and enjoy a traditional story time. It’s a great way to meet other parents/caregivers. Infants welcome. Becky Manahan, stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-524-1507. http://stalbansfreelibrary.org.
Friday, Feb 7
Bingo
6:30 p.m., Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans
Saturday, Feb 8
Family Valentine Crafts
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon, VT
Create a beautiful Valentine card for someone special in your life! We will have materials available for you at our craft table.
Swanton Winter Craft & Vendor Fair
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Swanton Elementary School, 113 Grand Ave , Swanton
Swanton PTO presents the Swanton Winter Craft and Vendor Fair! Come out and see some great crafters, find your favorite direct sales company. Raffle baskets available to win!!! Melissa A Gonyon, melissaapr04@gmail.com, 8027343076.
Open Gym — Come and Play
9-11 a.m., St. Albans City Hall, 100 North Main Street, St. Albans
It’s cold but there’s no snow..what’s a mom or dad to do? Bring the kids to open gym at city hall! A fantastic chance for the kids to run, play and see friends while moms, dads and caregivers can catch up. (No open gym on Saturday 2/29/20) Different play equipment will be rotated throughout the program. Adult & Child $5.00. St. Albans Residents, $10.00 non residentsFamily (2 parents and their minor children) $10 maximum per family for St. Albans Residents, $20 non residents per day. Children cannot be “dropped off.” Andrew, a.gratton@stalbansvt.com, 8025241500.5. https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29945.
Sunday, Feb 9
Super Bingo
1 p.m., Church of the Nativity Parish Hall, 65 Canada Street, Swanton
Doors open at 11:30 A.M. — Games begin at 1:00 P.M. — Regular games pay $80 -Special games pay $120 — Two jackpots ($150 & $300) — Cost of cards is number or cards plus $1 (Example 18 cards for $19) — Bonanza, Speedball, Starburst, TICTAC, Pulltabs, Raffle — Free raffle for 32” Toshiba TV — Lunch opens at 11:30 -For more information and reservations, call 868-4054