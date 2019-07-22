SWANTON – Sally J. Dubois, age 78, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She was born July 7, 1941 in St. Albans to the late Alfred & Florence (Leavitt) Hakey.

Sally was a graduate of Swanton High School, and a life-long resident of the area. She married the love of her life, Leonard Dubois, on July 2, 1960. Sally was proud to have served on the board for the St. Albans Hospital for many years. She had a great sense of humor and she loved to have a good time. Her favorite hobbies included, casino trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Montreal and Akwesasne, worshiping the sun, watching the Red Sox, talking politics, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two children, Debbie Lavoie and her husband John, and Scott Dubois and his wife Faith all of Swanton; two grandchildren, Macy Lavoie and her fiancé Dillon Dupont (or “Dill Dill” as Sally affectionately called him), and Zebulon Dubois all of Swanton; sisters-in-law, Irene Dixon and her husband Ed, Lucille “Tupie” Bernadet, and Cecile “Pet” Daignault; a special cousin, Shirley Wall; several nieces and nephews and many friends. Besides her parents, Sally was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Dubois in 2009.

Sally’s family would like to offer a special thank you to her devoted friend, Alice Isham, and Rev. Dr. Marguerite Gage.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Interment will be held at the family’s convenience in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Sally’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

