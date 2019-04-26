SWANTON – Sally A. Cleland, 67, went peacefully to be in the loving and healing arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence in Swanton with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on April 16, 1952 to the late Ronald and Anna Gooley of Champlain, N.Y.

Sally dedicated her whole life to caring for and educating children. She spent many years as a preschool teacher and as a child care center director, working in a variety of settings, and went on to co-own her own centers in Highgate and Swanton. The most important children in her life were her grandchildren Ivy, Tommy, and Julius, as well her very special “grand-friend” Adam Woodward of Swanton. Sally loved playing cards, horseshoes and shooting pool. She also loved bird watching, listening to The Beatles, and cuddling up with her sweet cat, Lovey. Sally was a Bible-believing Christian who wanted everyone to know the only way to eternal life is through the shed blood of Jesus Christ to forgive our sins.

Sally is survived by her two daughters Marnie (Cleland) and Jim Branca of Swanton, Mandy Cleland and Sivan Mesner of Stowe; grandchildren Ivy and Nick Garven of Johnson, Thomas Branca of Swanton, Julius Mesner of Stowe, four brothers John and Sandy of Milford, Ohio, Thomas and Donna Gooley of Champlain, N.Y., Lawrence and Jill Gooley of Plattsburgh, N.Y, Skipp Gooley and Paul Lescatre of Manchester, N.H.

The family would like to thank our dear friend Karey Edele of Franklin for her love, help and support to Sally.

A celebration of Sally’s life will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Union Bible Church, 102 South Main St, Alburgh.

Memorial contributions in Sally’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans, VT.

