ST. ALBANS – Ryan, Ry, Pooper Scooper, The Golden Child, The Weather Man, Trump Jr., our beloved son, brother, fiancé, uncle, friend and role model, best known for his generous heart and his love to be with family and friends was taken from us far, far too soon on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born the only son to Ivan and Marie Charbonneau, his legacy was already written. However, being the youngest of three by several years he was catered to like a king, not only by his sisters, Jessica and Crystal, but by all who cared for him. He was hugged, kissed, and coddled constantly and I can tell you right now he didn’t mind one bit.

Through his short lifetime he had many obsessions – from vacuum cleaners to the stock market. He knew a Hoover from an Electrolux and would push them around for hours, but don’t you dare plug one in! His obsession with real-estate and investing started in his teen years and continued into adulthood. He and a friend even created a board game, The Brilliant Investor, which has a patent pending – Ryan would never let an opportunity to make money pass him by.

Ryan has always loved building things out of anything he could find, testing the strength of his buildings and tearing them down. Growing up he would erect the most magnificent structures and meticulously tear them down with his toy excavator. And yes, there were some days he’d just smash them with his hands. We all want to join him in that now.

After his father’s passing in 2013, he immediately took over the family business. Not many can do that at 50 let alone the young age of 26. He overcame the odds and we have never been more proud. With the help of several close confidants and friends, he continued to run two successful businesses, I. H. Charbonneau and Son and Northeast Aggregate Corp.

He was a member of the Restorative Justice Panel for over a decade and has been a great supporter of Kamp Ta-Kum-Ta for just as long. He was always looking to help others with his knowledge and hoping to bring a better life to children anyway he could.

Ryan absolutely loved the finer things in life. He could put on a Rolex, but could never tie a tie. He loved watching The Weather Channel and chasing storms, singing well known songs and Ryan Originals, endlessly watching The Golden Girls, playing cards, bling, collecting coins, floating in the pool, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, he loved to eat. He loved his “kids” Naples and Jack, his nieces and nephews, Alex, Emma, Olivia and Vinny, spending hours shooting the bull with his brothers-in-law, Stephen and Jesse, and most of all he loved his fiancée, Ellen.

Ryan had big dreams and an even bigger heart. His greatest desire was to live the life of luxury on a beach somewhere surrounded by his family and friends, telling jokes, walking the beach and watching the sunset while dining on shrimp cocktail, lobster tail, filet mignon and sipping fruity umbrella drinks. There’s absolutely no way dessert would be forgotten from key lime pie to peanut butter fudge he’d have his fingers in it all.

He was blessed with so many people in his life, including two special young friends, Timmy and Shelly. There are so many more to mention and it would be no small feat to list you all. Please know he was always grateful to have you in his life.

Ryan would always want us to remember if life gets too busy to “push in your clutch” and if that doesn’t work “just choke on it”.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Ryan’s family asks that memorials be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486 or the ALS foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry Street – Suite 309, Concord, NH 03301.

To send the Charbonneau family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Ryan’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com