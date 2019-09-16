ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Ruth Mosher died August 1, 2019. She was born in Salisbury, Vt., to George and Vivian Hope. Ruth married Wilfred (Moe) Mosher in 1951 in St. Albans, where she resided until retiring and moving to Ormond Beach, Fla. She worked for 20 years at Fonda’s, and also she managed South Main Grocery and Charlie’s Quick Stop in Enosburgh. Ruth enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, putting puzzles together, dining out and spending her summers at Lakewood Campground with many friends and family.

She leaves her children and spouses, David and Dorene Mosher of Milton, Doug and Sharon Mosher of Swanton, Joan and Terry Vicknair of Rogers, Arkansas, Debbie Noel of Ormond Beach, FL, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers Ronald and James Hope, a sister Sylvia Hope of Rutland, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Wilfred, a son Dan Mosher, a great-grandson Dawson Mosher, and granddaughter Vikki Noel.

A Graveside burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Mosher lot in the Highgate Center Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home.