Ruth Alice (Corey) Jerger, “Mom”, “Ruthie”, “Grammy Ru”, passed away Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after bravely and fearlessly battling ovarian cancer for several months.
Ruth was born June 11, 1935 in Fairfax, Vermont to Ethel (MacGowan) and Percy Corey.
Left to cherish her memories, her spirit and every day that we were blessed to have her is her daughter Katrina Jerger and her partner, Jim Benoit of Ferrisburg and her daughter, Sonnia Leonard, her husband Matt Leonard, and the absolute love and joy of Grammy Ru’s life, Grandson Sawyer Alfred Leonard. They had a bond that only a grandmother and grandson could have.
She also leaves her sisters, Cecile Hutchins of Florida, Iona (Robert) Reed of Fairfield, brother Everett Corey of St. Albans, sister-in-law Joyce Corey of Fairfield, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Suzie Jerger and Gus D’Orazio of Colchester, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Molly and Everett Leonard of Massachusetts, sister-in-law Judie Jerger of Ferrisburg and sister- and brother-in-law Margie and Pete Jerger of Ferrisburg, as well as a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews and many many friends.
Contributions in Mom’s memory may be made to The Humane Society of Addison County, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753 or The McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
To read the full obituary or send online condolences to her family please visit brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.