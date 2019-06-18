SHELDON – Ruth Gorton Lantman passed away on June 11, 2019, after successfully living independently through her 95th birthday. Born on May 5, 1924, in Fairfield to Grant and Mary (Wanzer) Gorton, Ruth spent her childhood in Sheldon.

She attended Sheldon Central School for her elementary years and two years of high school, Enosburg High School, for her last two years, and Northampton Business College. During World War II, Ruth accepted a job at the Missisquoi Mill office in Sheldon Springs and then began a career with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service at the district office in St. Albans. Later in life, Ruth worked at Clark’s Greenhouse. Even after she finished this job, people would see her in the store and remember how she arranged their window boxes or helped them find just the flowers they needed.

In 1945, Ruth married Wayne Whiting Lantman. Wayne built a house for them on Rice Hill and in 1949 they moved in. Ruth and Wayne were married for 50 years until Wayne’s death in 1995. They belonged to a western square dance club and Ruth, a talented seamstress, made many of her beautiful square dance outfits as well as lovely dresses for Martha’s high school years. Ruth was a dedicated mother to their children Martha and Christopher. This included summers at Fairfield Pond, winter sledding on the crust, playing board games together, eating dinner together as a family, supporting school events, and encouraging her children and their friends to always explore and bring out the best in others.

Throughout her life, Ruth had a strong faith and was very involved in her church. She joined the Sheldon Methodist Church at age 12 and became part of its Sunday School and Young People’s Group. Upon moving to Rice Hill with Wayne, Ruth attended the Rice Hill Methodist Church and served as a lay leader for many years. She loved singing hymns and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Ruth was a justice of the Peace and performed several marriages. She was interested in local politics and served in several capacities: Secretary-Treasurer for the Sheldon Town Republican Committee, Member of the Sheldon Cemetery Association, and Substitute Librarian for the Sheldon Library. In her later years, Ruth joined the Franklin County Seniors and would often be seen on senior bus trips – including trips to Branson, Mo. for country music and a particularly fun trip to New Orleans, La. for Mardi Gras.

Ruth enjoyed playing the piano and line dancing. She loved to play cards and drove herself to card parties to play 500 in Franklin, Highgate, and St. Albans for many years. She will most likely teach the angels how to play gin rummy and cribbage. Ruth was also an avid word puzzle fan, probably one of the reasons her mind stayed very keen.

Ruth will be remembered for her amazing energy and her fierce independence. She shoveled her own snow and mowed her own lawn right into her late 80s. Ruth was a fixture in the Rice Hill community and the family is grateful to her neighbors who kept an eye on her. Ruth will be remembered for her kindness, graciousness, humility, and wit. She had a simple smile and a “thank you” for everyone even during her final days. Ruth lived every day with a strong faith and a positive attitude, setting an example for others to follow. As her neighbors said “Ruth was a great lady, she will be deeply missed.” Christopher and Martha will be forever blessed by their mother’s love, encouragement, and support.

Ruth is survived by her son, Christopher Lantman and his partner John Andrews of San Carlos, Calif.; her daughter, Martha Dubuque and her husband Gary of Walden, Vt.; two grandchildren, Nicholas Dubuque and his wife Megan, and Andrew Dubuque and his fiancé Holly Coons; three great grandchildren, Jacob, Tucker, and Kamden Dubuque; niece, Cherry Gorton; and nephews, Grant, John II, Burton, and David Gorton. Besides her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Wayne; and her brother, Hugh Gorton.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, Vt.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Rice Hill Methodist Church, 211 Rice Hill Road, Sheldon, Vt. Interment will follow in the Rice Hill Cemetery in Sheldon. A gathering afterward for family and friends will be at The Abbey in Sheldon.

For those who wish, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Rice Hill Methodist Church, c/o Raymond Bushey, 1126 Route 78, Franklin, Vt. 05457.

