Claude Bouchard, and his dog Belle, are volunteers with the RSVP program through United Way. Both are a big hit with the students at St. Albans City School.

ST. ALBANS- Changing the world from the ground up – that’s what Claude Bouchard says his mission is.

Now into his 60’s, Bouchard has an interest in the younger generation, and an itching need to give back. He owns a small repair shop in Swanton, but the work isn’t enough to satisfy his urge to make a difference, and he finds himself with a lot of idle time.

“I’m used to staying busy, and right now I’m like a teenager out of high school. I have all this freedom and I don’t know what to do with it,” Bouchard said.

That’s when he found out about the United Way’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) program. RSVP, which has recently expanded to the Franklin County area, is designed for adults 55 and older who have an itch to give back. Unlike it’s partner program, Foster Grandparents, there are no income qualifications or minimum time commitments.

“RSVP volunteers could work one hour a year, or 1,000 hours a year. The requirement is only that you are at least 55 years old, and you can do anything. The sky is kind of the limit,” Ellen Biddle, the program’s director said.

It’s sister program, Foster Grandparents, has been around in Franklin County for quite awhile, but requires volunteers to work a minimum of 15 hours a week while meeting the age and income requirement.

With RSVP, anyone 55 and older can sit down with a program representative and share their passions and expertise. From there, Mary Pelkey, Franklin County’s RSVP program coordinator, helps make the connection between the interested volunteer and an organization in need. Education is one of the big focuses of the program, but volunteers can serve in a variety of other ways as well.

“We might meet an accountant who wants to help a small business and lend those professional skills that she’s used her whole life, or there might be a person interested in gleaning. We reach out and help them find a match for that passion,” Biddle said.

RSVP has been a big facilitator for Bouchard, who had been looking to make a difference through United Way, but didn’t’ have the opportunity before.

“I’d always known about the Foster Grandparent program, but I didn’t qualify for that because I’m not retired, and I guess I make too much money,” Bouchard said.

