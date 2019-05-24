ST. ALBANS – Ross Wayne Toof, 63, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home after a brave, but lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Ross was born on March 26, 1956, in St. Albans to Robert and Vivian (Sanborn) Toof.

On July 26, 1980, he married Barbara Hall, who survives him.

Ross graduated from BFA – St. Albans in 1974. He had a 34-year career at IBM and he also enjoyed coaching youth soccer in many places throughout Franklin County for over 25 years. He was a two-time Vermont State Golden Gloves Champion and New England State Champion.

He loved the Boston Bruins and the Boston Red Sox. He loved to work out and was a familiar face in many area gyms. His super power was that he made everyone he came in contact with feel loved. He greeted everyone with a huge hug no matter where he was.

Ross touched so many lives, he loved his family, friends, costumes, and to entertain. He leaves a huge hole in our lives.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Hall Toof; his son, Jake and his wife, Amanda (Garceau) and his daughter, Jodie and her husband, Justin Sheehy. He is also survived by the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Hardy, Henrik, Holden Toof and Lennon Sheehy.

Ross is also survived by his brothers, Robert and sister-in-law, Maureen, and Brian and sister-in-law, Jenny, as well as brothers, Lowell, Robert and Garth and sisters, Sylvia and Roberta. He also leaves his father-in-law, Thomas “Pa” Hall and brothers-in-law, Jim Hall and Tom Hall and his wife, Marilyn and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Vivian, Ross was predeceased by his brother, Darryl and mother-in-law, Virginia Hall.

A special thanks to Dr. Alissa Thomas and the staff at the Hematology Oncology Department at the UVM Medical Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, it was Ross’ wish that contributions go to the BFA Weight Room, c/o Dan Marlow, BFA Athletic Department, 71 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Ross’ family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.