ST. ALBANS — She was born on July 15, 1926, in Binghamton, N.Y., daughter to Delia Reardon and J. Norman (Bucky) O’Neil. At her Baptism a brief time later, she was named Rosemary Ellen, a name to which she added a beauty of heart and soul constantly evident to her family and friends throughout her life until her death on July 12, 2019, at Franklin County Rehab Center, St. Albans, Vt. Just three days short of her 93rd Birthday, God looked out and ever so warmly whispered, “Welcome to my world, Rosemary. Won’t you please come in.” Rosemary’s quintessential and abiding Faith has carried her home.

Rosemary graduated from Washington and Mary College of the University of Virginia in 1948, and, moving to Washington, D.C., continued her studies for two years at Doctors Hospital. It was during this period that she met Frank Spendley. Following a three-year courtship, and allegedly in a moment of weakness, she said, “Yes.” Rosemary became Mrs. Frank Spendley on April 14, 1951. That moment evolved into a joy-filled marriage of sixty-eight years.

Shortly after they relocated to Norfolk, Va., Rosemary continued her career in the health field working in the office of the President of the American Medical Association, a position she held until the transfer of her husband to Vermont. Having given birth to her first child, she decided the allure of a business career had dimmed in the nurturing light of motherhood, a calling that dearly defined the rest of her life, and was evident to all who knew her. Reading, music, dancing, puzzling, theater, family celebrations and travel remained central “free-time” pursuits for most of her life.

Rosemary and Frank had six children, seventeen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Besides Frank, she is survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen Lamb (Richard), Kathleen Rogers (Barent), three sons, Paul (Ginger), Frank D. (Lynn), and Kevin (Lori), sister-in-law, Margaret Van Der Wal, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, James Norman, Capt., USAF, her sister and husband, Patricia and James Norris, sister-in-law and husband, Mary and Leo Cody and brother-in-law, Bartel Van Der Wal.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, VT with Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations for St. Mary’s/Holy Angels Restoration, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478, or Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle #1, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Rosemary’s family extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and entire staff of the Franklin County Rehab Center for their tender care and compassion during her too short stay.

