ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Rosanna F. Guyette, age 86, passed away at her home Saturday morning, April 27, 2019. She was born in St. Albans, September 24, 1932, daughter of the late Albie and Elizabeth (Cameron) Westover. Rosanna married Donald J. Guyette April 30, 1955. Mr. Guyette predeceased her July 23, 1984. She worked in many capacities throughout her life. She was a saleslady at Fishman’s Department Store. Rosanna was also a council person for the City of St. Albans, and a Justice of the Peace. Rosanna provided loving care for handicapped people of our community. She will be fondly remembered for her love of shopping, playing Yahtzee and cards, gardening, animals, bead work, and spending time with her family.

Rosanna is survived by her son Donald “Bill” Guyette and his friend Janice Girard, her daughter Robin Novak and her friend Scott Lamson all of St. Albans, three grandchildren, her canine companion Eli, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Westover, Catherine Reagan, Janet Duprey and Betty Parrotte, and her brothers Joseph Cameron, Albie Westover, and Donald Westover.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church. Interment will follow in the Guyette family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.