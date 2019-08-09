HIGHGATE – Mr. Ronald Louis Messier, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Ronnie’s family will receive condolences on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m., in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., with military honors at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.