SAINT ALBANS BAY – Ronald Allen Shepard a longtime area resident passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on Nov. 15, 1931, he was the son of the late Clarence L. and Beatrice (Moore) Shepard. Ron was 87 years old.

On Oct. 16, 1954, at the St. Albans Bay Methodist Church, Ron married Eleanor Lang, who survives him.

Ron was a 1950 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then was employed as a car inspector with the Central Vermont Railway. He then began a long career with State of Vermont and where he retired as a building maintenance supervisor.

Ron was an avid woodworker; many of his family have received his works, such as picture frames, shelving and other knick knacks. He not only remodeled his own home, but he did for other family members also. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be ice fishing, bird hunting, boating, camping or sugaring. Ron was a real example of a “Do it Yourselfer.”

Ron and Eleanor loved to travel and enjoyed their four trips to the United Kingdom. He was a longtime member of the St. Albans Bay Methodist Church, where his self-appointed task was to ensure the building was properly heated for any occasion.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Eleanor, of St. Albans Bay and their son, David Shepard and his wife, Susan Warren, and their son, Brendan all of Montpelier. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Marge Shepard, Claire Shepard and Norma Bushey and his brother-in-law, Arnold Lang and his wife, Marjie, and several nieces and nephews.

Ron was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Louis Shepard and Richard Shepard and his brother-in-law, William Lang and his wife, Betty.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, Lake Road, St. Albans Bay, with the Reverend Dr. James Koo and former Pastor Elizabeth Griffin officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will be held at a later date at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron’s name to the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 116, St. Albans Bay, VT 05481 or to a charity of one’s choice.