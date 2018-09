From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Romy is a shy but sweet 3-year-old little lady. She is very friendly and with time and patience she will definitely break through her shyness. She loves pets and people but doesn’t seem to like the company of other kitties of any age.

Romy is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.