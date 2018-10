From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Romulus is a very handsome two-years-old male cat. He loves lots of cuddles and enjoys being brushed. Romulus is an extremely sweet and friendly guy! He loves lots of attention. He seems to not mind other cats.

Romulus is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.