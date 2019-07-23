ST. ALBANS – Robert (Bob) Phillip Kaye passed away on Saturday, July 20 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Bob was born in Somersworth, N.H. to Paul and Sarah Kaye on August 17, 1936.

He and his brother Mervin were raised in St. Albans where he developed a love for music at an early age. At 16, Bob played the saxophone in the five piece band Tuxedo Junction that performed every weekend at various venues around Franklin County until he finished high school.

After graduating from BFA St. Albans, Bob attended college and eventually moved to New Jersey, where he met his wife Willa. Bob began a long accounting career with Chevron shortly after their marriage, which took them to Walnut Creek, Calif. for many years. After retiring from Chevron, Bob and Willa bought their dream home in Oceanside, Calif. where Bob resided until 2014 when he returned to his Vermont roots to be near his family after Willa died in 2008.

Bob enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: camping, traveling – especially to their timeshares – classical music, good food, his schnauzer, Gus, being an active member of the Jewish community, romance novels, and sappy movies. He was a kind, quiet fellow who enjoyed being around others without calling attention to himself.

Bob leaves his sister-in-law Joan Kaye, nieces and nephew, Laurie (Dave) Singer, Marjie (Mitch) Sheppard, and David (Mary) Kaye as well his grand and great grand nieces and nephews Dan (Brandi), Sheara (David), Charlie, Zoe, Emily, Abby, Sarah, Joshua, and Scarlett.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Sarah, his brother Mervin Ken Kaye in November, and his wife Willa.

The day and time for Bob’s graveside services are yet to be determined.

Special thanks and love go to the staff at Mansfield Place, especially Donna Francis who oversaw his care, as well as to charge nurses Tom and Mary, and the Mansfield Memory Care’s many caretakers. Their tender care over the last several weeks as Bob struggled to be the gentle soul he’d always been never wavered. Thanks also to hospice staff Nancy Carlson, Ellen Junker, and Jeannie Sullivan, and to Dr. Dennis Beatty, who provided much needed support and advice to Laurie and Marjie and compassionate care to Bob.

Donations in Bob’s name can be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor New York, NY 10017.

Arrangements are being provided by Boucher and Pritchard in Burlington.