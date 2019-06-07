SWANTON – Robert A. Perras, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

He was born in Spartanburg, SC on July 17, 1943 to the late Edward & Elizabeth (Earo) Perras.

At the age of fourteen, Robert was taken in by a special aunt and uncle, Arthur & Geraldine Breiner. Their children, Tom, Susan, Zoe and Chuck became siblings to Robert. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1963. After graduation he served in the Unites States Navy. He married the love of his life, Joan (Dupont) on March 30, 1964. Robert was the happiest, and most generous man who was determined and could fix anything. He was always there for his grandchildren and anyone else that needed a helping hand. Robert’s hobbies included bowling, playing video games and traveling to Myrtle Beach with Joan. He worked as a Computer Operator Specialist at IBM for many years and took pride in being tech savvy. Those that knew Robert will miss his special and unique personality dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (Dupont) Perras of Swanton; their children, Joanna Pine and her husband, Tim of Indian Lake, NY, and Pamela Trippany and her husband, James of Eddington, ME; 4 grandchildren, Colleen and Noah Pine, Amber and Tyler Lafontaine; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Judy Strickland and her husband, John of Madison, AL; siblings-in-law, Joyce Bombardier and her husband, Come of Swanton, Joanne Kinne and her husband, Phillip of Swanton, Nancy Rouselle of SC, Susan Couillard and her husband, John of SC, Bruce Dupont and his wife, Lucille of Colchester, and Marie Dupont of Milton; and several nieces & nephews. Beside his parents, Robert was predeceased by his mother & father in-law, Romeo & Rita Dupont; and brothers-in-law, Richard Dupont and Daniel Rousselle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the family’s convenience.

For those who wish, contributions in Robert’s memory can be made to the Swanton Community Food Shelf – Nativity Parish Center, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.



