FRANKLIN — Robert Michael Sturgeon, 60, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. Visiting hours will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Baptist in Enosburg Falls on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Reverend Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, St. Albans.

