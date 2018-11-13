ST. ALBANS – Robert M. Smith, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Bob was born in St. Albans on Dec. 26, 1927, the son of Robert M. Smith, Sr. and Clara (Cadrette) Smith. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1945 and served in the US Navy from 1945-1946. Following his discharge from the Navy, Bob graduated from St. Michael’s College in 1950. On Sept. 11, 1950, Bob married Kathleen Sullivan and together they raised their three children in St. Albans.

Bob worked for the St. Albans Grain Co. until it closed and then went to Winooski to become manager of Grossman’s. Later he worked as a Lister for the City of St. Albans. An active community member, Bob was a member of the St. Albans Rotary Club, American Legion Post # 1 and the St. Albans Historical Society.

Bob enjoyed sports, especially playing softball at Houghton Park and ice fishing. He and his wife were often seen riding their bikes around town. Bob was also an avid Red Sox and N.Y. Giants fan.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of 68 years; his sons, Robert “Butch” Smith and his wife Denise (Lefebvre) and John Smith and his wife Julie (LeClair); his grandchildren, Christopher Teague, Jennifer and Richard Parent, Erin Smith and her fiancee Ben Cullen, Eric Smith and Erica and Mike Bruneau; great grandchildren, Sean, Emilee and Ryan Teague, Regan, Sydney, Claire and Grace Parent, Cooper Shea, Laini Cullen, Jacob and Ella Bruneau and Ryleigh Smith; his sister Ruth Tatro and husband Robert; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Sullivan, Geraldine Laflam and Patricia Fielding and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Smith Hardenbrook.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church in St. Albans at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours planned.

Should friends desire, gifts in Bob’s memory may be made to the St. Albans Historical Society Museum, PO Box 722, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Bob’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.