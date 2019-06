St. Albans – A Memorial Mass for Robert and Kathleen (Sullivan) Smith will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake St. in St. Albans. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will celebrate the Mass followed by committal at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Bob Smith passed away on November 9, 2018, at the age of 90 and Kathleen Smith passed away on December 2, 2018, at the age of 91.

The Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans is assisting the Smith Family with arrangements.