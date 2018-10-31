Sheldon – Robert Lee “Bobby” Martin a lifelong area resident passed away suddenly, Saturday Oct. 27, 2018, at his home with his family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on Oct. 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert A. Martin and Jeannette (Paquette) Violette. Bobby was 72 years old.

On Feb. 15, 1964, in Sheldon, he married Nancy Tipper, who survives him.

Bobby had a long career with the Sheldon Paper Mill/Westrock for 41 years as a shift mechanic, he retired from there on Dec. 31, 2011. He was a Charter Member of the Sheldon Volunteer Fire Department and very active with the Sheldon Food Shelf. He was a member of Local 340, United Steel Workers Union, Green Mountain Post # 1, Sons of the American Legion and St. Albans Moose Lodge # 1090.

He was very proud of his “56 Chevy” and his beloved companion Bardee. But most of all he loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed any of their events.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Nancy, of Sheldon; their children, Dawn Jacobs, her husband, Steven, of Bakersfield, Robert Martin, his wife, Barbara, of Berkshire and Sharon Bombardier, her husband, Paul, of Sheldon, as well as his grandchildren, Daniel Jacobs, his wife, Stephanie, Aaron Jacobs, his wife, Ashley, Ryan Jacobs, his wife, Samara. Eric Martin, Brittany Martin, Cody Bombardier, Cassie Bombardier and great grandchildren, Hailey, Liam, Lily, Oliver and Declan Jacobs, Arianna Martin, Keagan and Ryder Delisle.

Bobby is also survived by his sister, Linda LaChapelle, her husband, Frederick, of Bolton, Connecticut; his mother-in-law, Leona Tipper of Sheldon; sister-in-law, Phyllis Archambault, her husband, Richard, of Sheldon and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother, Gary Martin, his father-in-law, Lawrence Tipper and his step father, Robert Violette.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the Sheldon United Methodist Church, 52 Church Street, Sheldon with Pastor Kerry Cameron officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bobby’s name may be made to the Sheldon United Methodist Church, c/o Deborah Peloubet, 137 Pleasant Street, Sheldon, Vermont 05483.

To send the Martin family a condolence message or share a memory, kindly go to Bobby’s on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.