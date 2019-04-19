GEORGIA/ST. ALBANS – Robert Francis “Bob” St. Pierre, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in his home at Pillsbury Manor with his daughter Mary and her husband Roger at his side.

Bob was born on May 15, 1926, in St. Albans, the son of the late Peter M. and Mary A (Courville) St. Pierre. On May 24, 1947, Bob married the former Elaine Cantell, who survives him. Their marriage of 71 years was one of great love and devotion for each other, and a great example of how beautiful marriage can be.

He graduated from Holy Angels Grammar School and Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. He was employed as a Railroad Carman at the Central Vermont Railway for seven years, and then had twenty-nine years of service with the United States Postal Service in St. Albans, retiring as Superintendent of Postal Operations in 1982. He was then employed for twelve years as bookkeeper with Franklin Rental and Sales Center in St. Albans.

He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict with duty at U.S. Naval Air Stations in Corpus Christi, Texas, the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington D.C., and on U.S. Navy Minelayers and Minesweepers.

Bob was a communicant of Holy Angels Church, having been a member of the Parish Councils, a Eucharistic Minister for many years and performed several other services for the Church. He was a Past Grand Knight of St. Albans Council # 297, and a Past Faithful Navigator of the St. Albans Fourth Degree Assembly of Knights of Columbus. He was also a former District Deputy of the Vermont Knights of Columbus District # 7, a Life Member of the Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans Foreign Wars, PUFL member of Green Mountain Post # 1 American Legion, American Association of Retired Federal Employees, a former President and Secretary- Treasurer of the Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont Tri-State Branch Postal Supervisors, former Justice of the Peace for the Town of Georgia, former member and Chairman of the St. Albans City Zoning Board and the Georgia Town Zoning Board.

Along with his wife, Elaine, Bob is survived by two daughters: Karen Rich and fiancé Michael Brown of Essex and Mary and Roger Garceau, of Montgomery; seven grandchildren: Jason (Rebecca) Rich of Colchester, Shawn (Kenena) Montague of Essex, Adam (Natalie) Rich of Essex, Aaron (Brenda) Rich of Walpole, N.H., Joseph (Heather) Garceau of Montgomery, Peter (Jacey) Garceau of St. Albans and Emily Garaceau of Montgomery: eleven great-grandchildren: Davey, Lucy, and Jane Rich, Breya Montague, Emma Mae Rich, Andrew and Eva Rich, Ruby Tillotson, Lorraine (Rain), and Mira Garceau, and Thomas Robert Garceau. Bob also leaves many special friends; among them are David Rich of Essex, Merrill Tittemore of St. Albans, several cousins, and many in-laws and their families.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by an infant daughter, Patricia, in 1957, and great-grandchildren Zoe Mae Rich in 2006 and Kyle Roger Garceau in 2007.

A special thank you goes to Bob’s other family at The Homestead at Pillsbury Manor for the exceptional care they gave Bob and his family. Lots of love was passed around.

Bob’s family will receive friends on Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery later this spring.

For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the hospice Program of the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc., 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive – Suite 130, Williston VT 05495. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com