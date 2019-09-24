ENOSBURG FALLS – Robert C. Duffy, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com