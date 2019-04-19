GEORGIA, Vt. – “I’ve gone home.” Robert “Bob” Rene Letourneau, age 77, made his journey home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Barton, Vt. on September 4, 1941, he was the son of the late Oscar and Rachel (Dodier) Letourneau.

After realizing school was not his thing, Bob moved on to traveling the country, but finding his way back home after serving in the United States Army for three years , where he served as a Mechanic in France, a member of the Military Police in Germany and a Chaplin’s Assistant in Italy. When Bob made it home, he met his future wife and life partner, Enid Bacon of Marlington, Quebec at Nipps Drive In in Derby, Vt. They were wed on September 14, 1963 and spent over 55 years together.

Bob settled his family in Georgia where he began many successful business ventures. His passions always leading the way, he opened B&B Auto Salvage in Georgia in 1968 with his then business partner, the late Bud Taft. With his entrepreneurial spirit and love for hunting, Bob opened what would become Vermont’s Largest Gun Shop, Bob’s Gun Shop in 1977. Bob also was owner/operator of Georgia Hardware where in addition he housed the Town of Georgia Post Office for a time.

Bob spent many years serving in different capacities for the Town of Georgia. He served as a volunteer early on for the Georgia Volunteer Fire Department. Bob served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment from 1978 to 1980; on the Georgia Industrial Development Corp. from 1981 to 1982; on the Selectboard from 1981 to 1987; as Road Commissioner in 1984 and 1985; and was a member of the Lions Club. He also partnered in the Mahalo Development following a trip to Hawaii in 1984.

Bob spent his life with his family and friends enjoying the outdoors. Always following his love for life, he built and sponsored a stock car at Catamount Speedway. As a young father and businessman he spent his free time bowling, playing softball, snowmobiling, fishing, playing golf and learning to scuba dive.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Enid (Bacon) Letourneau of Georgia, Vt.; their son Duane Letourneau of Georgia, Vt., and his children Kelsey, Benjamin and Juliette; their daughter Cheryl Harton of St. Albans, Vt., her husband Michael and their son Jacob. Bob is also survived by his sister, Jane Hackett of Newport, Vt. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Raymond Letourneau of Dothan, Ala. and his sister Mary Pauline Baker of Summerfield, Fla. Also by the people he knew most as parents, Manfred and Juliette (Gagne) Bacon of Georgia, Vt.

A special thank you to Bob’s longtime supporters of his businesses and those friends who never forgot him. Thank you to the team at the oncology department at the UVM Medical Center, Dr. Hibba Rehman and all of the nursing and support staff. You all made his days happier by enjoying his cajoling and jokes. To Dr. Jessica Faraci, you helped make the most difficult times for our family more bearable. Also to the nursing staff at Franklin County Home Health, most especially Jeanne Dube for the support she provided to Bob in the final months.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, April 22, 2019 between 4 and 8 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home, 87 Main Street, St. Albans, VT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 275 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT.

Interment and Military Honors will be held at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery at a later date.

Those who wish may make donations may do so to Franklin County Home Health Agency and the Franklin County Animal Rescue. Bob would say “Keep your business local.”