ST. ALBANS – Robert Edward Berno, a longtime St. Albans resident, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Northfield, Vt. on March 21, 1930, son of the late Earl H. and Rose (Genero) Berno. He was 89 years old.

On June 1, 1957, in St. Mary’s Church, he married Mary Lou Frasier, who predeceased him on May 2, 1991.

Bob was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He returned to St. Albans to help form the family business Berno’s Inc. with his father Earl H. and brother, George Berno until retirement age in 1996.

Bob was a lifetime member of Green Mountain Post #1, American Legion and a member of Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, and Veterans of Foreign Wars, a communicant of St. Mary’s Parish and former member of St. Albans Lodge # 1566, B.P.O.E. He was a longtime member of the Champlain Country Club and an avid golfer.

He enjoyed many hunting trips with his family, playing pool with his brother George and friends.

Bob is survived by his son George Berno and his wife Rachel of St. Albans; his granddaughter Kathryn Kenealy, her husband Jake, and their son Jackson from Brookfield; his grandson Stephen Berno from Stowe. Bob is also survived by his brother George Berno, and his wife Janice of St. Albans; nephews David Berno, and his wife Melanie, Robert D. Berno and his wife Karin, Tom Berno and his niece Ann Marie Berno Browning and her husband Sean, all from St. Albans.

A special thanks to a longtime special friend and companion, Gladys Rocheleau and her daughter Karen, for devoting their time and friendship to Bob.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street with the Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive – Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.

To send the Berno family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Bob’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.