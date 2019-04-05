ALBURGH – Robert A. Gaudette, age 75, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family at the McClure Respite House in Colchester.

He was born in St. Albans on March 26, 1944 to the late Eulice and Katherine (Barnette) Gaudette.

Bob “Bones” grew up in St. Albans Bay and graduated from BFA St. Albans in 1962. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam while in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had a dairy farm in Alburgh for over 20 years and worked construction. During his retirement years he enjoyed being a snowbird, spending winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He loved spending time outdoors. Bob spent his time watching the Giants and Yankees and most of all, being “Grampy” to his 13 grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his children, Brian Gaudette of Alburgh and his children, Dylan, Kolby and Shane, Joanne Gaudette and her husband, Michael Beller of Carver, Minn., and their children, Samantha, Katrina and Xavier, Rebecca Bushey and her husband, Robin of Franklin and their children, Justice, Rheanna, and Lucien, and Thomas and his wife, April of Montreal, and their children, Olivia, Gabriella, Maria, and Thomas; brother, Eulice Gaudette and his wife, Doris of Alburgh; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Gaudette of Conn. Robert was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Richard Gaudette.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Kidder Memorial Home from 4 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Interment with full Military Honors will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.

For those who wish, contributions in Bob’s memory can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.