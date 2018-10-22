ST. ALBANS BAY- Rita Mary (Richard) Smith, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

Rita was born on July 31, 1931 in Champlain, N.Y., the daughter of the late Elzeor and Germaine (Mailloux) Richard. Rita retired from the St Albans Post Office in 1993. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rita loved spending time with her family, she enjoyed her morning coffee, long walks, going for rides and making her famous coconut cream and sugar pies during the holidays. Mom loved reading medical books and diagnosing family members with no medical background, where she was given the nickname (by Dad) Dr. Rita! (A little humor). She was known for giving her cheek kisses and laughed at every story she was told even knowing, you were completely joking with her. She was a very kind and loving person. She was married to the love of her life Richard B Smith to whom she shared 65 years together with. She is survived by her daughters Debbie Boyer and her husband, Mickey of Highgate, Mary Smith and partner Neil Barrette of Rouses Point, N.Y., Carol Smith and partner Randy Reynolds of Essex Junction, Sharon Pion and husband Joe of St Albans and June Dragon and husband Brent of Milton; Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, with one on the way, one brother in law and four sister-in-law’s. She was predecessor by her loving husband Richard B Smith, her parents, her In-laws, her sisters and brothers. As per Rita’s request there will be no funeral service. The family would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to St. Joseph, Our Lady of the Meadows staff who took exceptional care of our mother, where she made many memorable, lasting friendships and a special Thank You to Pete for being so kind and caring to our Mother. We would also like to thank Franklin County Home Health Agency. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or for Dementia Research, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495

