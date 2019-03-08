SWANTON — Mrs. Rita M. Cook, age 90, passed away at her home, Wednesday evening March 6, 2019. Rita was born in Sheldon on April 14, 1928 daughter of the late Albert and Cecile (Trottier) Benoit. On February 7, 1948 she married Willis N. Cook. Willis predeceased her on June 4, 2002.

For over 25 years, Rita was employed at the Union Carbide Consumer Products in St. Albans, retiring May 30, 1993. Rita was instrumental in the beginning of the Vermont Federal Credit Union, Union Carbide Division. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling and being with her family.

Rita is survived by her five children, Susan Desrochers of Swanton, Diane Mullally and her husband Don of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Helen Axelson of Matthews, N.C., Willis L. Cook and Carlton A. Cook, both of Swanton, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Robert Cook, her grandson Adam Desrochers, her brothers Lionel, Donald and Roland Benoit, and her sisters Lucille Englebert and Theresa Atkins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church with Father Maurice Roy celebrating. Interment will take place later this spring in the Cook family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive condolences in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans, on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in Rita’s name to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.