RICHFORD – Rita E. Larose, age 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.

She was born November 21, 1924 in Ste. Jean, Quebec, Canada to the late Euclide & Delia (Rancourt) Giroux.

Rita grew up in Fairfield in a loving, and faithful home. She had many fond memories from her childhood, and Rita was the last of 8 children still surviving. She married Albert Larose on September 21, 1943. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls and All Saints Catholic Church in Richford for many years. Rita was an avid reader, great cook, and very devoted to her family, and her faith. She loved playing slot machines, Bingo and other games, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Rita’s greatest accomplishment in her life was raising her family of 14 children, and she will be remembered as a remarkable mother to all of them.

She is survived by her children, Claire Larose-Kaczmarczyk of Richford, Susan Dussault and her husband Pierre of Richford, Larry Larose and his wife Linda of Florida, Jean Jewett and her husband Daniel of Enosburg Falls, Diane Lumbra and her husband Lloyd of Berkshire, Michael Larose of Enosburg Falls, Barbara Hungerford and her husband Thomas of Swanton, Lisa Barnes of Enosburg, Lorraine McAllister and her husband Michael of Berkshire, and Jeannette Larivee and her husband James of St. Albans; her daughters-in-law, Sharon Larose of Enosburg Falls and Karen Larose of Swanton; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Anita Mayhew of Richford; brother-in-law, Rosaire Larose and his wife Sharon and many nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband, Albert Larose; their children, Ronald, Andre, Stephen, and Mary Larose; son-in-law, John Kaczmarczyk; her siblings, Irene Larose, Claire Shepard, Alicia Fredette, Gloria Walsh, Annette Richards, Margerite Luman, and Napoleon Bourgeois; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Rita’s family would like to thank the staff from Franklin County Rehab for the excellent care she received during her stay.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3-6:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls.

Interment will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Rita’s memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, NH 03063.

