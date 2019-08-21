ST. ALBANS – Rita Arlene (Wells) Lemoine, age 93, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Holiday House in St. Albans.

Rita was born in Fairfax, on May 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Leroy and Sadie (Drinkwine) Wells.

She was a parishioner of The Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Swanton.

On October 22, 1949 Rita married her husband of 54 years, Harold (Shorty) Lemoine, who predeceased her on March 13, 2004. She worked at Sargent Studio and Aubuchon Hardware for many years. She loved to cook for her neighbors, work in her flower and vegetable gardens, canning and making homemade pickles.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Carol Patnode and her husband, Michael of Highgate and Cindy Rainville and her husband, Charles of South Burlington; a granddaughter, Candi Boucher and her husband, Patrick of Tennessee; three grandsons, Randy Lemoine and his fiancé, Christine Fregeau of Swanton, Joel Rainville and his wife, Morgan, Kyle Rainville and his fiancé, Gabrielle Welch of South Burlington; great grandsons, Jason Boucher of Tennessee and Paxton Rainville of South Burlington. She also leaves two nieces, Donna Turner of Indiana and Linda Cary of Jeffersonville, and many other nieces and nephews from Harold’s family. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son Kelly Lemoine and a brother Kenton Wells.

Rita’s family would like to thank the Holiday House, Carol Chevalier and Bayada staff for the wonderful care they provided Rita.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will follow in the Lemoine family lot in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

In keeping Rita’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours.

Gifts in Rita’s memory may be made to Bayada Home Health Care, 2517 Shelburne Road, Suite 1, Shelburne, Vt., 05482.

