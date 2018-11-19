Sandra Preston and her sons were recognized for their efforts to play healthy.

ST. ALBANS — On Friday, RiseVT recognized those members of the community who have been leading partners in the effort to improve health and prevent disease in Franklin County.

Those honored included municipalities, schools, companies and individuals.

RiseVT aims to get people more active and eating more nutritious food in order to reduce health costs over the long term, but also to improve the quality of people’s lives.

“How long and how well you live is directly connected to your zip code,” said Marissa Parisi, who is leading the effort to take RiseVT statewide. “It’s because of the environment and conditions in which you live.”

RiseVT is working to change those conditions by creating more recreational opportunities, including the construction of infrastructure such as sidewalks and recreational trails; getting students moving in schools; and working with employers to improve the health of their employees, as well as inspiring and supporting individuals and families in their efforts to become healthier.

The theme of the event was ripples. Everyone who has joined the Rise effort creates ripples that impact others, explained Denise Smith, the program manager for Rise locally.

Two schools, St. Albans City and Sheldon Elementary, were recognized as gold schools for their demonstrated commitment to the health and well-being of both students and staff.

