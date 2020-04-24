Paige and Rain
in the arena
2019 District Champion for Vermont Youth and Open Division
2019 Youth Champion at the Halee Lyn Cummings Memorial Race
NBHA Vermont State Open Division Champion for 2017, 2018 and 2019
NBHA Vermont State Youth Champion for 2018, and 2019
Vermont State Reserve Champion for the Youth Division in 2017
Champion in Syracuse Youth Division in 2017
3rd place in Syracuse New York Open Division in 2017
Reserve District Champion for Youth Division in 2017
District Champion for Open Division in 2017
Cassidy’s
Accomplishments
2011 fastest youth run NWRDC
2011 Youth Champion NWRDC
2011 Youth Champion CCF gymkhana
2011 T-N-T highest end of the year points award
2012 Youth Champion CCF gymkhana
2014 Youth 1D Vt 02 District Champion
2016 open 1D Vermont State Champion
2016 youth 1D Vermont State Champion
2016 youth 1D Vermont 02 District Champion
2016 Youth 1D Reserve Colonial National Champion NBHA
2017 youth 1D Champ Haylee Memorial Barrel Race
2017 youth 1D Colonial National Champion NBHA
2017 youth 1D Vermont 02 District Champion
2017 open 1D Vt 02 Reserve Champion
2017 Open Finalist at NBHA World Championship
2017 Open 2D Reserve World Champion
2018 Open Finalist at NBHA World Championship
2019 youth 1D Reserve Vermont State Champion
2019 open 1D Reserve Vermont 02 District Champion
2019 youth 2D Vermont 02 District Champion
2019 youth 1D Reserve Vermont 02 District Champion
2019 youth 3D reserve Vermont 02 District Champion