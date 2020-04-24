Paige and Rain

in the arena

2019 District Champion for Vermont Youth and Open Division

2019 Youth Champion at the Halee Lyn Cummings Memorial Race

NBHA Vermont State Open Division Champion for 2017, 2018 and 2019

NBHA Vermont State Youth Champion for 2018, and 2019

Vermont State Reserve Champion for the Youth Division in 2017

Champion in Syracuse Youth Division in 2017

3rd place in Syracuse New York Open Division in 2017

Reserve District Champion for Youth Division in 2017

District Champion for Open Division in 2017

Cassidy’s

Accomplishments

2011 fastest youth run NWRDC

2011 Youth Champion NWRDC

2011 Youth Champion CCF gymkhana

2011 T-N-T highest end of the year points award

2012 Youth Champion CCF gymkhana

2014 Youth 1D Vt 02 District Champion

2016 open 1D Vermont State Champion

2016 youth 1D Vermont State Champion

2016 youth 1D Vermont 02 District Champion

2016 Youth 1D Reserve Colonial National Champion NBHA

2017 youth 1D Champ Haylee Memorial Barrel Race

2017 youth 1D Colonial National Champion NBHA

2017 youth 1D Vermont 02 District Champion

2017 open 1D Vt 02 Reserve Champion

2017 Open Finalist at NBHA World Championship

2017 Open 2D Reserve World Champion

2018 Open Finalist at NBHA World Championship

2019 youth 1D Reserve Vermont State Champion

2019 open 1D Reserve Vermont 02 District Champion

2019 youth 2D Vermont 02 District Champion

2019 youth 1D Reserve Vermont 02 District Champion

2019 youth 3D reserve Vermont 02 District Champion

Recommended for you