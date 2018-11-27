GEORGIA – Members of the Northwest Vermont Wheelers (NVW), a subsidiary of the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association (VASA), met with the Georgia selectboard Monday night to pitch an ATV-oriented stimulus plan to the town: draft an ATV ordinance and allow a controlled population of riders through the town.

NVW’s Jeff Curtis and Tim Jovial attended last night’s meeting with a hypothetical trail in mind through the town, one that’d stick to the more sparingly used class 3 and 4 roads strewn throughout Georgia.

In doing so, Curtis and Jovial argued, the town could avoid the uncontrolled surge of ATVs plaguing residents in other Franklin County towns while also encouraging ATV tourism, something, according to the two NVW representatives, the state should be pursuing.

“It’s a multi-million-dollar business, and it’s growing bigger and bigger,” said Curtis, NVW’s president.

Curtis and Jovial used Vermont’s neighbor, New Hampshire, as their example, where a vibrant tourism industry has grown from state and local officials’ courting of ATV users. While there’s been no formal study of the impacts of ATV tourism in New Hampshire, some towns in the state’s post-industrial North Country have reportedly seen a boon in traffic and economic activity in the wake of New Hampshire encouraging ATV traffic.

According to a series of New Hampshire Public Radio articles run in October 2017, towns in Coos County, New Hampshire confirmed increased restaurant and hotel traffic linked to ATV tourism, a sentiment Curtis echoed Monday night when he met with the Georgia selectboard and said he spoke with business owners in New Hampshire’s more tourist-friendly stops.

“As one owner put it, it was like opening a factory next door,” Curtis said.

ATV traffic can come with friction, however. The previously mentioned NHPR series reported that ATV traffic in New Hampshire had led to noise complaints and accusations that ATVs were driving away other forms of tourism.

Closer to home, the Town of Highgate recently passed an ATV ordinance to reel in what some residents, as well as the town government, saw as excessive ATV traffic along the town’s major roads. According to NVW, that ordinance continues to prove controversial among Highgate’s ATV users, and though the town itself reported during past selectboard meetings that the ordinance managed to exert at least some control on its ATV traffic, some ATV-related traffic problems reportedly persist.

Currently, Georgia does not have a municipal ATV ordinance, nor has there been a high level of noise- and traffic-related complaints that other towns in Franklin County have publicly wrestled with.

The selectboard confirmed that with Roger Langevin, the Franklin County Sheriff-elect who also attended last night’s meeting after seeing a possible ATV discussion would appear on the agenda.

“It’s not as bad in Georgia as it is elsewhere in Franklin County,” Langevin said.

