RICHFORD — Vermont State Police officers dispatched to Richford to investigate an assault charged a man with driving under the influence.
According to VSP, investigators stopped Cory Reed, 39, of Richford, on Wednesday at 1:09 a.m. as part of the assault investigation.
Officers determined he was under the influence, VSP said, although the statement did not give any indication of the evidence supporting that conclusion.
Reed was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Aug. 3.