RICHFORD — Though the communities of northern Franklin County may be short of population, one thing they aren’t short of is heart.
And now a Richford son and his wife, both living in Maine, are hoping the community they love so much can help them: Walter Dunakin’s wife, Barbara Dunakin, has been diagnosed with mid- to late-stage cancer.
“We’re hoping to raise $20,000, or whatever we can,” said Richford resident Alton Dunakin, Walter’s brother. “She deserves so much more than this … She is just a truly loving person. [We are hoping for] anything we can get.”
Barbara was recently diagnosed with cancer on top of a rare blood disease that she’s had since she was young. The diagnosis came as a shock to her family, and the chemotherapy treatments she will have to undergo will cost tens of thousands of dollars at least.
But the diagnosis is only half the battle: as of Jan. 1, despite her long-standing work at a Maine medical center, her health insurance was terminated when she could no longer work full-time. The Dunakins say the cost of the therapies, prescriptions, travel and procedures is continuing to climb to staggering heights.
But locals Cindy and Alton Dunakin and sister Martha Farrar aren’t about to give up hope on their beloved Barabara, who her brother-in-law describes as not having “a mean bone in her body.’’
The family is rallying together in the wake of the diagnosis to host a tournament beginning at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Mokah’s in Richford, where the best corn-hole teams can sign up and battle for the title. At $10 an entry to the event, the hope is to raise money for Barbara’s therapy and expenses.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle at the event and a silent auction featuring local DJ James Gross, who has volunteered to play the event for free.
“We are hoping people come out,” Cindy said. “It would mean a great deal for us and our family.”
The Dunakins and Farrar are still taking any and all donations for their silent auction and will also be hosting both a spa and a gun raffle.
While the spa raffle for two features mimosas, chocolate-covered strawberries, pedicures and lunch at SpaVermont, the gun raffle already has four submissions including a Browning X-Bolt Western Hunter LR 6.5 Creedmoor with a camouflage composite finish valued at $1,298, and a Luger TP9 Elite Combat Executive 9 millimeter with a 15-round magazine with case, accessories and more valued at $940.
Corn hole registrations are $50 per team and all go toward Barbara’s health and resources to help her recover.
The diagnosis
For Cindy and Alton Dunakin, hearing about their sister-in-law Barbara Dunakin’s most recent diagnosis, stage three Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, was hard. Though Barbara’s husband Walter grew up in Richford, the family now lives outside of Bangor, Maine and tries to make trips to Richford at least once a year.
This year, though, Barbara couldn’t make the trip: after her diagnosis a month ago, she was also diagnosed with both Bells Palsy and shingles on one side of her face. She was so sick between her blood disorder, cancer and new illnesses, that she wasn’t able to make the five-hour long trip to see family and friends. The medications and additional diagnoses made for a bleak outlook on life as her future was so uncertain, the Richford Dunakins said.
“She was in such pain,” Cindy said.
“We were really worried about her,” Alton continued.
A trip one month ago to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston resulted in a new treatment plan being formed for Barbara. The plan in Maine wasn’t working, and her body was so weak from the treatments she had been receiving that recovery seemed like a long and very rocky road ahead.
“They’ll be lucky if they even get to keep the house,” Alton said. “They have so much on their plates right now.”
Barbara just came back from her first round of new, weekly chemotherapy treatment this week. She’s got 18 weeks to go. So far, so good, Alton said.
Not giving up
Farrar travels the long road to her brother and sister-in-law in Bangor, Maine to help with chores and cooking, hoping to take some weight off of the family.
The corn-hole fundraiser at Mokah’s in Richford is one more step to support the ones she loves.
Farrar’s daughter was once diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and the Richford community rallied behind her to help support her recovery, which included stem-cell treatment.
The fundraiser they hosted, also at Mokah’s (then The Crossing) raised around $40,000. Farrar had the same idea for her sister-in-law, and once presented to her brother and sister-in-law, found overwhelming support.
Hopefully, their family summers spent camping and gathering together in Raymond, Maine will again be the norm once Barbara beats her diagnosis. For Cindy and Alton Dunakin, the future holds hope.
“I believe in our family, and I’m very hopeful for her,” Cindy said. “This is just another mountain we have to climb.”
